19-year-old unicycling from Maine to Florida passes through Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old from Maine is riding his unicycle all the way down the east coast to Florida and is in the Grand Strand this weekend.

Avery Seuter is riding to bring awareness to cycling infrastructure and the East Coast Greenway by raising money for future upgrades to the trail.

The East Coast Greenway is a series of trails spanning more than 3,000 miles, connecting 15 states and more than 400 cities and towns.

Seuter wants to raise money to fund safety improvements along the trail so the entire greenway is protected without requiring riding on any roads.

Seuter started his journey in September and has traveled roughly 1,500 miles so far. He rides between 20 and 30 miles each day at six miles per hour. He spends nights with friends, family, people offering rooms, or even his own tent.

Seuter was near North Myrtle Beach Friday morning and was greeted by curious new supporters. He said his trip duals as a learning experience and a teaching tool at once.

“Going down the coast on the East Coast Greenway would be a good way to sample some of that infrastructure,” Seuter said. “It’s something kind of novel to get people interested. Then you kind of get them with the infrastructure and the more nitty gritty.”

Myrtle Beach was the first city to complete its portion along the route back in 2016. The rest of Horry County is connected as well, but there are enhancements in the works.

To donate to the East Coast Greenway project, visit the project website . He’s also documenting the journey on his Instagram page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.