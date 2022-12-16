College Football Bowl Challenge Cup Standings 2022-2023

Keep track of each conference's record in the 2022-2023 college football bowl season

College football bowl season has arrived, which means the Bowl Challenge Cup is up for grabs again. The Bowl Challenge Cup is a competition between the FBS conferences and the conference that has the highest winning percentage in bowl games wins the Challenge.

Track the records of each conference in the college football bowl season to see which conference will win the 2022-2023 Bowl Challenge Cup. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.

ACC: 1-0

Wins: Louisville

Losses:

Remaining Teams: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Sun Belt: 3-1

Wins: Troy, Southern Miss, Marshall

Losses: South Alabama

Remaining Teams: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette

Mountain West: 2-1

Wins: Fresno State, Boise State

Losses: San Jose State

Remaining Teams: Air Force, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming

MAC: 2-1

Wins: Eastern Michigan, Toledo

Losses: Miami (Ohio)

Remaining Teams: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio

Pac-12: 1-1

Wins: Oregon State

Losses: Washington State

Remaining Teams: Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington

Big 12: 0-0

Wins:

Losses:

Remaining Teams: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech

Big Ten: 0-0

Wins:

Losses:

Remaining Teams: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Conference USA: 2-3

Wins: UAB, Western Kentucky

Losses: UTSA, Rice, North Texas

Remaining Teams: Middle Tennessee State

Independent: 1-2

Wins: BYU

Losses: UConn, Liberty

Remaining Teams: New Mexico State, Notre Dame

SEC: 0-1

Wins:

Losses: Florida

Remaining Teams: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee

AAC: 0-2

Wins:

Losses: Cincinnati, SMU

Remaining Teams: UCF, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Tulane

See the full college football bowl schedule below, updated with final scores after the conclusion of each game:

Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16th at 11:30am

Thomas A.. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Miami (Ohio) 20, UAB 24

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16th at 3pm

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

No. 24 Troy 18 , No. 25 UTSA 12

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 11am

Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)

Cincinnati 7, Louisville 24

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 12pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Jackson State 34, North Carolina Central 41 (OT)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 2:30pm

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Florida 3, No. 14 Oregon State 30

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Saturday, December 17th at 3:30pm

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Washington State 6, Fresno State 29

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 5:45pm

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

Rice 24, Southern Miss 38

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 7:30pm

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

SMU 23, BYU 24

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17th at 9:15pm

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

North Texas 32, Boise State 35

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19th at 2:30pm

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Marshall 28 , UConn 14

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20th at 3:30pm

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Eastern Michigan 41 , San Jose State 27

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20th at 7:30pm

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

Liberty 19, Toledo 21

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21st at 9pm

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Western Kentucky 44 , South Alabama 23

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22nd at 7:30pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Baylor vs. Air Force

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23rd at 3pm

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Louisiana vs. Houston

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23rd at 6:30pm

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Missouri vs. Wake Forest

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Saturday, December 24th at 8pm

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 26th at 2:30pm

Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Camellia Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at 12pm

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at TBA

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

Memphis vs. Utah State

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at TBA

Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 27th at 10:15pm

Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Wednesday, December 28th at 2pm

Navy-Marine Corps Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

Duke vs. UCF

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Wednesday, December 28th at 5:30pm

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

Kansas vs. Arkansas

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Wednesday, December 28th at 8pm

Petco Park (San Diego, California)

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Wednesday, December 28th at 9pm

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, December 29th at 2pm

Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, New York)

Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Cheez-It Bowl

Thursday, December 29th at 5:30pm

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Thursday, December 29th at 9pm

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 12pm

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 2pm

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 3:30pm

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 4:30pm

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30th at 8pm

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 12pm

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Iowa vs. Kentucky

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 12pm

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 4pm

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, December 31st at 8pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, January 2nd at 12pm

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Monday, January 2nd at 1pm

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Monday, January 2nd at 1pm

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, January 2nd at 5pm

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Monday, January 9th at 7:30pm

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)