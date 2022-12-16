College Football Bowl Challenge Cup Standings 2022-2023
Keep track of each conference's record in the 2022-2023 college football bowl season
College football bowl season has arrived, which means the Bowl Challenge Cup is up for grabs again. The Bowl Challenge Cup is a competition between the FBS conferences and the conference that has the highest winning percentage in bowl games wins the Challenge.
Track the records of each conference in the college football bowl season to see which conference will win the 2022-2023 Bowl Challenge Cup. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.
ACC: 1-0
Wins: Louisville
Losses:
Remaining Teams: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Sun Belt: 3-1
Wins: Troy, Southern Miss, Marshall
Losses: South Alabama
Remaining Teams: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Lafayette
Mountain West: 2-1
Wins: Fresno State, Boise State
Losses: San Jose State
Remaining Teams: Air Force, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming
MAC: 2-1
Wins: Eastern Michigan, Toledo
Losses: Miami (Ohio)
Remaining Teams: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio
Pac-12: 1-1
Wins: Oregon State
Losses: Washington State
Remaining Teams: Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington
Big 12: 0-0
Wins:
Losses:
Remaining Teams: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech
Big Ten: 0-0
Wins:
Losses:
Remaining Teams: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Conference USA: 2-3
Wins: UAB, Western Kentucky
Losses: UTSA, Rice, North Texas
Remaining Teams: Middle Tennessee State
Independent: 1-2
Wins: BYU
Losses: UConn, Liberty
Remaining Teams: New Mexico State, Notre Dame
SEC: 0-1
Wins:
Losses: Florida
Remaining Teams: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee
AAC: 0-2
Wins:
Losses: Cincinnati, SMU
Remaining Teams: UCF, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Tulane
See the full college football bowl schedule below, updated with final scores after the conclusion of each game:
Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 16th at 11:30am
Thomas A.. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Miami (Ohio) 20, UAB 24
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Friday, December 16th at 3pm
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
No. 24 Troy 18 , No. 25 UTSA 12
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 11am
Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)
Cincinnati 7, Louisville 24
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 12pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Jackson State 34, North Carolina Central 41 (OT)
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 2:30pm
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Florida 3, No. 14 Oregon State 30
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Saturday, December 17th at 3:30pm
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Washington State 6, Fresno State 29
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 5:45pm
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
Rice 24, Southern Miss 38
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 7:30pm
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
SMU 23, BYU 24
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17th at 9:15pm
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
North Texas 32, Boise State 35
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 19th at 2:30pm
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
Marshall 28 , UConn 14
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20th at 3:30pm
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
Eastern Michigan 41 , San Jose State 27
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20th at 7:30pm
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
Liberty 19, Toledo 21
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Wednesday, December 21st at 9pm
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Western Kentucky 44 , South Alabama 23
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Thursday, December 22nd at 7:30pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Baylor vs. Air Force
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Friday, December 23rd at 3pm
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Louisiana vs. Houston
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Friday, December 23rd at 6:30pm
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Missouri vs. Wake Forest
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Saturday, December 24th at 8pm
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 26th at 2:30pm
Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
Camellia Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at 12pm
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at TBA
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
Memphis vs. Utah State
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at TBA
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 27th at 10:15pm
Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
Wednesday, December 28th at 2pm
Navy-Marine Corps Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
Duke vs. UCF
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Wednesday, December 28th at 5:30pm
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
Kansas vs. Arkansas
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Wednesday, December 28th at 8pm
Petco Park (San Diego, California)
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Wednesday, December 28th at 9pm
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, December 29th at 2pm
Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, New York)
Minnesota vs. Syracuse
Cheez-It Bowl
Thursday, December 29th at 5:30pm
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Thursday, December 29th at 9pm
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 12pm
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 2pm
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 3:30pm
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 4:30pm
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 30th at 8pm
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 12pm
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 12pm
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 4pm
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 31st at 8pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, January 2nd at 12pm
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Monday, January 2nd at 1pm
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Monday, January 2nd at 1pm
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC
Rose Bowl Game
Monday, January 2nd at 5pm
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Monday, January 9th at 7:30pm
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Comments / 0