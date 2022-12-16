ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WJAC TV

Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody

Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Lilly man charged after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Lilly man is behind bars after a 14-month-old child allegedly overdosed on fentanyl. Troopers say on Dec. 15, investigators were contacted by ER staff at UPMC Altoona to alert them of a toddler who was being treated for "overdose related injuries."
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Route 219, police say

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Richland Township Police Department have provided additional details about Wednesday night's fatal crash on Route 219. According to police captain Rick Pollino, a 63-year-old South Fork man was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a 23-year-old Mineral Point man in the passing lane.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Forest Hills students receive special holiday ride

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Forest Hills elementary and preschool students got a special holiday treat at school on Wednesday. The Christmas train that runs at the Galleria took the students around the building. The train was then taken back to the Galleria for it to run at the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

WJAC to host town hall on Rager Mountain Gas Leak

(WJAC) — ‘Giant Methane Leak Tops List of Worst US Climate Disasters in 2022.’. That’s the dramatic headline from a recent Bloomberg report. And it was right here in Cambria County. For the past six weeks, those in the area have been seeking answers about how 1.4...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

A closer look at the homelessness in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what's being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. Channel 6 went to the only homeless shelter...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Penn-Dot: Winter Safety Tips for traveling on the road

Blair County, PA — With the winter storm coming, it also poses risks when traveling. The surrounding community should prepare their vehicles for the upcoming winter storm, says Penn-Dot officials. This includes Safety Press Officer Monica Owens. "We like to remind motorists to make sure they leave a little...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

How to stay healthy and warm with freezing temperatures on the way

CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — This winter storm Thursday, and the one this weekend, also pose health risks. 6 News spoke with health and government officials about some health and heating tips. Sub-zero weather won't do your body any favors, but one official from Mount Nittany Medical Center tells...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

How to keep your pets safe in frigid, subzero weather

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — With winter weather conditions like we're going to be seeing over the next couple of days, it can be just as dangerous for pets as it is for you. Workers at the Humane Society of Cambria County spent hours outside the past few days cleaning snow and ice away from the building.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

