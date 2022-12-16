Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
WJAC TV
Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody
Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
WJAC TV
PSP: Lilly man charged after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Lilly man is behind bars after a 14-month-old child allegedly overdosed on fentanyl. Troopers say on Dec. 15, investigators were contacted by ER staff at UPMC Altoona to alert them of a toddler who was being treated for "overdose related injuries."
WJAC TV
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Route 219, police say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Richland Township Police Department have provided additional details about Wednesday night's fatal crash on Route 219. According to police captain Rick Pollino, a 63-year-old South Fork man was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a 23-year-old Mineral Point man in the passing lane.
WJAC TV
'They never come inside:' Claysburg man charged after 4 dogs found in deplorable condition
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford State Police say a Claysburg man is behind bars after four dogs were found living in deplorable conditions. According to the affidavit, the investigation began in early October as troopers were assisting Greenfield Township Police at a residence in Kimmel Township.
WJAC TV
911: Crews battle Walker Twp. blaze for nearly 3 hours; road reopened
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say several area crews battled a blaze in Walker Township for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon. 911 officials say crews cleared the scene at approximately 4:15 p.m. and Route 64 has been reopened. No injuries were reported in fire and...
WJAC TV
911: Early morning blaze destroys Southmont home; firefighter transported
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say an early morning blaze destroyed a home in Southmont Tuesday. 911 officials say multiple area crews were dispatched to the residence, located along the 400 block of Southmont Blvd., just before 5 a.m. Authorities say the home was deemed a...
WJAC TV
Forest Hills students receive special holiday ride
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Forest Hills elementary and preschool students got a special holiday treat at school on Wednesday. The Christmas train that runs at the Galleria took the students around the building. The train was then taken back to the Galleria for it to run at the...
WJAC TV
Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
WJAC TV
WJAC to host town hall on Rager Mountain Gas Leak
(WJAC) — ‘Giant Methane Leak Tops List of Worst US Climate Disasters in 2022.’. That’s the dramatic headline from a recent Bloomberg report. And it was right here in Cambria County. For the past six weeks, those in the area have been seeking answers about how 1.4...
WJAC TV
PennDOT restores speed limits on area highways; drivers still urged to use caution
PennDOT has lifted the speed restrictions on several major highways in the area, including Interstate 80, Interstate 99 and Route 22/322. PennDOT has issued speed reductions for several major highways in the area and is urging motorists to use caution when driving during Thursday's winter weather. Speed has been reduced...
WJAC TV
A closer look at the homelessness in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what's being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. Channel 6 went to the only homeless shelter...
WJAC TV
Penn-Dot: Winter Safety Tips for traveling on the road
Blair County, PA — With the winter storm coming, it also poses risks when traveling. The surrounding community should prepare their vehicles for the upcoming winter storm, says Penn-Dot officials. This includes Safety Press Officer Monica Owens. "We like to remind motorists to make sure they leave a little...
WJAC TV
How to stay healthy and warm with freezing temperatures on the way
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — This winter storm Thursday, and the one this weekend, also pose health risks. 6 News spoke with health and government officials about some health and heating tips. Sub-zero weather won't do your body any favors, but one official from Mount Nittany Medical Center tells...
WJAC TV
How to keep your pets safe in frigid, subzero weather
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — With winter weather conditions like we're going to be seeing over the next couple of days, it can be just as dangerous for pets as it is for you. Workers at the Humane Society of Cambria County spent hours outside the past few days cleaning snow and ice away from the building.
WJAC TV
'One of the best': Penn State, State College react to Franco Harris' death
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Franco Harris was not only a Pittsburgh Steeler, but also a Penn State Nittany Lion. He was well-known and loved in State College, as well as in the Penn State community. It was a sad day in Happy Valley, to say the least, following...
Comments / 0