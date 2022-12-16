ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WYFF4.com

Kick it for a Cause Gala helps address after-school care needs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Join Forward and Beyond Outreach at their annual Kick it for a Cause Gala on Dec. 30. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance will emcee this special night, and chefs from Table 301 have curated a culinary experience you will not want to miss. Enjoy music by The Devon Parker Collectives, a local band featuring singers SaraVon Zine and Ross, and Miami-based DJ Genesis.
GREENVILLE, SC
asheville.com

City of Asheville Congratulates Shangri-La Industries and Step Up on Second Street on Groundbreaking of Supportive Housing for Community

Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, recently broke ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half of which will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Cabela's creates a 'Christmas Miracle' for upstate family

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christmas is less than one week away, and many associate the holiday with physical items like gifts, food, and family. Recently, Kimberly Parenteau lost her husband. Parenteau is a grandmother to two children, one 14 and the other 11. Parenteau also has sole custody of the two children.
GREENVILLE, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Fire destroys Kituwah LLC building

Kituwah LLC CEO Mark Hubble was just going back to sleep after a night in the emergency room when his phone rang. The headquarters for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ multi-million-dollar business arm was on fire. The Cherokee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m....
CHEROKEE, NC
WYFF4.com

Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Beware of these pet hazards around the holidays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have more food and more guests coming into your home for the holidays, officials with theGreenville Humane Society said that could give your pet the opportunity to get into something they shouldn't. "When family and friends come over, it's very easy for us to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Yahoo!

Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?

In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Website encourages people to shop local for holiday gifts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A website it making it easy for you to shop local for your holiday gifts. Surcee.com was created to connect people to shops and merchants in the Greenville area. The founder of the website, Allan Symonette, said it's a way for people to browse local shops at all hours. He said people can have the purchases shipped to their home, or they can pick up their purchases in the store.
GREENVILLE, SC

