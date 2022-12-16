Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Temporary winter shelter secured in Asheville set to open Dec. 21; Other shelter info here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After zoning issues halted efforts to utilize a shuttered school in Asheville as a temporary cold-weather shelter for the homeless community, another spot has been secured. Counterflow, an Asheville-based "specialty agency dedicated to gathering together diverse community perspectives and centering the voice of the people,"...
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
WYFF4.com
Kick it for a Cause Gala helps address after-school care needs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Join Forward and Beyond Outreach at their annual Kick it for a Cause Gala on Dec. 30. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance will emcee this special night, and chefs from Table 301 have curated a culinary experience you will not want to miss. Enjoy music by The Devon Parker Collectives, a local band featuring singers SaraVon Zine and Ross, and Miami-based DJ Genesis.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Congratulates Shangri-La Industries and Step Up on Second Street on Groundbreaking of Supportive Housing for Community
Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, recently broke ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half of which will...
WYFF4.com
Heat restored to residents of Greenville County apartments, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Heat has been restored to an apartment complex in Greenville County, according to Atlantic Housing Management. According to residents, they have not had heat for months and, in one case, over a year. We learned that a total of 1o units at Boulder Creek Apartments...
WLOS.com
'Rezoning for the site will be necessary:' Shelter plans for vacant school dropped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to use the vacant Asheville Primary School building as temporary winter shelter for the homeless have been halted because of zoning restrictions. The city of Asheville sent Asheville City Schools the following response, after the board of education gave the plans the green light...
WYFF4.com
Greenville city officials give checklist for cold weather safety, offer welfare checks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for the holiday weekend, the city of Greenville is asking residents to check on older or medically fragile loved ones to make sure the temperature of their home is comfortable and they are using a safe heating source. Heating Safety.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
WYFF4.com
Greenville toy store offers safe place for shoppers of all abilities and ages
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As shoppers make their last-minute purchases before Christmas, one toy store has been especially busy creating a stress-free environment for its visitors, big and small. Zoie's Toys had a treasure trove rivaling Santa's workshop, drawing in shoppers of all ages and abilities. "They're like calm down...
WYFF4.com
Cabela's creates a 'Christmas Miracle' for upstate family
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christmas is less than one week away, and many associate the holiday with physical items like gifts, food, and family. Recently, Kimberly Parenteau lost her husband. Parenteau is a grandmother to two children, one 14 and the other 11. Parenteau also has sole custody of the two children.
Smoky Mountain News
Fire destroys Kituwah LLC building
Kituwah LLC CEO Mark Hubble was just going back to sleep after a night in the emergency room when his phone rang. The headquarters for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ multi-million-dollar business arm was on fire. The Cherokee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m....
WLOS.com
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
kentuckytoday.com
Encouraging others, staying active is the plan for former pastor
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (BP) – As of last Sunday, Don Wilton may no longer be the pastor of First Baptist Church. But he has no affection for a certain word. It’s one he would like to see … well, retired. “The word ‘retirement’ is very unfortunate and non-existent...
WLOS.com
Allied Comprehensive Recovery Network has big plans to address substance use in rural WNC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Rutherford County native has returned home with big plans -- to address substance use in rural Western North Carolina. "I grew up here, graduated from high school in the late 90s when the mills started shutting down," Matt LaBreche said. He said the...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
WYFF4.com
Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
WYFF4.com
Beware of these pet hazards around the holidays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have more food and more guests coming into your home for the holidays, officials with theGreenville Humane Society said that could give your pet the opportunity to get into something they shouldn't. "When family and friends come over, it's very easy for us to...
Yahoo!
Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?
In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
WYFF4.com
Website encourages people to shop local for holiday gifts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A website it making it easy for you to shop local for your holiday gifts. Surcee.com was created to connect people to shops and merchants in the Greenville area. The founder of the website, Allan Symonette, said it's a way for people to browse local shops at all hours. He said people can have the purchases shipped to their home, or they can pick up their purchases in the store.
