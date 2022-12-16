Read full article on original website
Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
Former Bedford Co. church now serving as new home for area food pantry
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — A former United Methodist church in Manns Choice is the new home of the community's food pantry. The Center for Community Action, which oversees the county's six food pantries, had to move from its previous facility in October and just got its new property ready in time for December’s distribution.
A closer look at the homelessness in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what's being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. Channel 6 went to the only homeless shelter...
Crews battle afternoon building fire at Seven Springs Resort
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Multiple crews in Somerset and nearby counties spent several hours Tuesday afternoon battling a building fire at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Resort officials say the blaze broke out at a small electrical building near one of the slopes just after 12:30 p.m. Officials say...
WJAC to host town hall on Rager Mountain Gas Leak
(WJAC) — ‘Giant Methane Leak Tops List of Worst US Climate Disasters in 2022.’. That’s the dramatic headline from a recent Bloomberg report. And it was right here in Cambria County. For the past six weeks, those in the area have been seeking answers about how 1.4...
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
Forest Hills students receive special holiday ride
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Forest Hills elementary and preschool students got a special holiday treat at school on Wednesday. The Christmas train that runs at the Galleria took the students around the building. The train was then taken back to the Galleria for it to run at the...
'I have to finish it:' Johnstown teen accused of stabbing, choking mother, JPD says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown police department say a local teenager is behind bars, accused of stabbing her own mother and then putting her in a "chokehold." According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence along Boyd Ave. Wednesday for a report of a...
Lawyer speaks out on the Sunoco pipeline construction lawsuit in Jackson Township
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A Cambria County couple filed a $150,000 lawsuit against Sunoco Pipeline L.P. regarding the construction of a local pipeline. The Shawleys, who live on a private property along Allbaugh Park Road in Jackson Township, say the pipeline made their home "nearly uninhabitable." "What we...
Somerset County 2023 budget approval met with confrontation from Treasurer
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The Somerset County Commissioners meeting sparked heated conversations once again Tuesday morning between the Commissioners and Treasurer. This time it's over the 2023 budget -- which is set at $55,888,568 -- and is a 4.6% increase from last year's spending plan. The Commissioners say...
Winter weather creates challenges for firefighters as fires tear through the area
As fires have been tearing through our county in recent days, the severe weather has made it more difficult for fire crews to successfully put them out. The winter season poses unique challenges to first responders. Especially fire fighters who end up dealing directly with the elements in order to do their jobs.
Holiday Cheer: second floor of Cambria Care Center turned into winter wonderland
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The Cambria Care Center is now using one of it's floors in a different way. Their second floor -- which used to house residents -- is now filled with holiday decorations. Administrator Bob Bagdon said since the floor is vacant due to staffing challenges,...
PSP: Lilly man charged after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Lilly man is behind bars after a 14-month-old child allegedly overdosed on fentanyl. Troopers say on Dec. 15, investigators were contacted by ER staff at UPMC Altoona to alert them of a toddler who was being treated for "overdose related injuries."
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Route 219, police say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Richland Township Police Department have provided additional details about Wednesday night's fatal crash on Route 219. According to police captain Rick Pollino, a 63-year-old South Fork man was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a 23-year-old Mineral Point man in the passing lane.
DA: Homer City man convicted for assaulting trooper while high on meth
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Indiana County say a jury has convicted a Homer City man in the assault of a state trooper last year. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, 31-year-old Charles Ross was found guilty of aggravated assault - attempting to or causing bodily injury to a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
'They never come inside:' Claysburg man charged after 4 dogs found in deplorable condition
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford State Police say a Claysburg man is behind bars after four dogs were found living in deplorable conditions. According to the affidavit, the investigation began in early October as troopers were assisting Greenfield Township Police at a residence in Kimmel Township.
Somerset County Emergency Management Director receives certification recognition
Somerset County, PA — After this week's commissioners meeting, which included discussion of the 2023 budget for Somerset County, the Emergency Management Director was recognized for completing additional professional development classes. This certification must be earned twice for somebody in the position. Joel Landis, who received the honor for...
DA: Hastings man sentenced to max of 20 years after pleading guilty in fatal DUI crash
According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, a Hastings man was sentenced to serve up to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a fatal DUI-related crash. Authorities say the trial of 43-year-old Warren Miller was scheduled to begin Monday, but officials say Miller enter a...
