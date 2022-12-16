ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Former Bedford Co. church now serving as new home for area food pantry

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — A former United Methodist church in Manns Choice is the new home of the community's food pantry. The Center for Community Action, which oversees the county's six food pantries, had to move from its previous facility in October and just got its new property ready in time for December’s distribution.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
A closer look at the homelessness in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what's being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. Channel 6 went to the only homeless shelter...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Crews battle afternoon building fire at Seven Springs Resort

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Multiple crews in Somerset and nearby counties spent several hours Tuesday afternoon battling a building fire at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Resort officials say the blaze broke out at a small electrical building near one of the slopes just after 12:30 p.m. Officials say...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC to host town hall on Rager Mountain Gas Leak

(WJAC) — ‘Giant Methane Leak Tops List of Worst US Climate Disasters in 2022.’. That’s the dramatic headline from a recent Bloomberg report. And it was right here in Cambria County. For the past six weeks, those in the area have been seeking answers about how 1.4...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
ALTOONA, PA
Forest Hills students receive special holiday ride

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Forest Hills elementary and preschool students got a special holiday treat at school on Wednesday. The Christmas train that runs at the Galleria took the students around the building. The train was then taken back to the Galleria for it to run at the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PSP: Lilly man charged after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Lilly man is behind bars after a 14-month-old child allegedly overdosed on fentanyl. Troopers say on Dec. 15, investigators were contacted by ER staff at UPMC Altoona to alert them of a toddler who was being treated for "overdose related injuries."
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Route 219, police say

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Richland Township Police Department have provided additional details about Wednesday night's fatal crash on Route 219. According to police captain Rick Pollino, a 63-year-old South Fork man was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a 23-year-old Mineral Point man in the passing lane.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
DA: Homer City man convicted for assaulting trooper while high on meth

Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Indiana County say a jury has convicted a Homer City man in the assault of a state trooper last year. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, 31-year-old Charles Ross was found guilty of aggravated assault - attempting to or causing bodily injury to a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
HOMER CITY, PA

