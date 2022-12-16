Read full article on original website
FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug
A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
Medical News Today
Depression and marijuana (cannabis): What to know
Some anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest that cannabis can help with depression symptoms. However, cannabis is also a depressant, so it may increase feelings of sleepiness. Cannabis can cause a person to feel calm and relaxed. However, for some people, cannabis is also a stimulant and a hallucinogen. Some...
ems1.com
U.S. launches data dashboard of nationwide nonfatal opioid overdoses
WASHINGTON — The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide data dashboard of nonfatal opioid overdoses this week. Nonfatal overdoses can be used to help predict fatal overdoses and for first responders and service providers...
CBD Vapes Benefits, Risks, & Latest Research
CBD has numerous potential health benefits and has been used as a powerful treatment for several ailments for centuries. From sore muscles to epilepsy, cannabinoid is undoubtedly promising in the medical field. Topical creams and sublingual oils have proven relatively safe methods of consuming CBD, but with a new wave...
EXCLUSIVE: MDMA 'will be rolled out in hospitals US by 2024': Researchers will submit trial data in MONTHS and start FDA approval process — after rave drug 'cured' two-thirds of PTSD patients in study
MDMA could be available in US hospitals in 2024 after showing promise as a powerful treatment for PTSD. Researchers behind a landmark trial told DailyMail.com they expect to submit a new drug application within months. The US Food and Drug Administration will make a decision on approval possibly as soon...
Health Care — Review recommends changes for FDA food program
Leave it to Ticketmaster to unite Republicans and Democrats: Bipartisan members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee want a briefing about the company’s Taylor Swift debacle. Today in health, lawmakers are on the verge of getting rid of the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But first, an outside panel released a scathing review of…
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
MedicalXpress
Expanding the arsenal of drugs for use against COVID-19
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has been devastating the entire world. While the vaccination program is advancing, drug treatments for COVID-19 are still highly important for those who become infected. Now, a team at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), National Center for Global Health and...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its...
Narcan maker says anti-opioid nasal spray will soon be available over the counter
Americans may soon no longer need a prescription to buy a life-saving nasal spray for people who overdose on opioids. Emergent BioSolutions on Tuesday said the Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked its application for an over-the-counter version of Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone. Approved in 2015, Narcan and its somewhat less expensive generic competitors are widely used by first responders and laypeople to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses that kill tens of thousands of Americans in the U.S. each year.
Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children under 5
The FDA on Thursday approved the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5, three days after Pfizer-BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization.
MedicalXpress
Alternatives to menthol cigarettes pose significant addiction and health risks
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should extend the ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars to include potential substitutes like menthol pipe tobacco and cigarette tubes, say researchers at Rutgers Center for Tobacco Studies and The Ohio State University. Based on a study published in Tobacco Control, the researchers...
U.S. FDA grants priority review to Pfizer's RSV vaccine
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate on priority. The drugmaker is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. It could become the first approved RSV vaccine in the U.S. for older adults who are at risk of the lung disease.
Dr. Makary responds to Biden official's call for COVID boosters after two months: Show us clinical trial data
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra suggested Americans should receive six COVID booster shots each year in a tweet, in an effort to protect from the 'worst symptoms'
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization of updated Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), fired back at Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.
labroots.com
The Impact of AI on Drug Discovery
Artificial Intelligence, also known as “AI”, has been the talk of the past year. AI performs and responds to complex tasks, as it is built to mimic human intelligence. As of right now, AI is already fairly common in the medical field, as it schedules online appointments for patients, check-in for appointments, availability of an electronic medical record (EMR), follow-up & reminder calls. It is also commonly used to warn prescribers and pharmacists about potential adverse drug effects when combining a plethora of medications.1 The true untapped potential of AI is vast, and the possibilities of a positive patient impact with AI is infinite. See video below.
FDA Revokes Authorization for the Only Remaining COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment
The monoclonal antibody bebtelovimab is no longer authorized as a treatment for COVID-19, the FDA said. Bebtelovimab does not appear to hold up against the dominant Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. The FDA decision removes the last available monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 from the market, leaving immunocompromised individuals more...
