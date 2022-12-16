ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Louis
6d ago

DLNR do your job and don't worry about social media.The state has failed in many ways look in your books all the evidence is there!

KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KITV.com

Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Widespread power outages on Maui

*Tuesday storm aftermath updates are posted HERE. Pocket outages remain: As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to safely restore power to the remaining affected areas: pockets of Hāna, Hāmoa-Koali, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena and Kīhei. A crew is also responding to a small pocket outage on Molokaʻi.
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Department of Health’s simple steps to celebrate holidays safely

The Hawai‘i Department of Health encourages people to celebrate the holidays safely by taking simple steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Get a bivalent booster at your doctor’s office, neighborhood clinic or pharmacy. Stay home if sick. Wear masks indoors, when traveling, and...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full

News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
HAWAII STATE

