Louis
6d ago
DLNR do your job and don't worry about social media.The state has failed in many ways look in your books all the evidence is there!
Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
Cleanup efforts underway as kona low passes through Hawaii
Tuesday, Dec. 20, counties across Hawaii are cleaning up after flooding, downed trees and hail swept through Monday. Meanwhile, a high surf warning remains in place for portions of the state.
Lee Cataluna: It's An Emergency! How Proclamations Cut Through Hawaii Bureaucracy
One of the first things Josh Green has done as governor is to issue an emergency proclamation. That’s how things get done in Hawaii these days. It’s not a holdover from the pandemic years, nor is Hawaii perpetually in a state of emergency, at least not in any action-movie, Armageddon sense of the word. It’s just what has to happen to get things to move.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
Missing Washington Woman Killed By Shark While Snorkeling In Hawaii: Report
The victim's husband told officers he saw 'something red around the shark’s gills' after his wife went missing.
KITV.com
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
mauinow.com
Hawai‘i Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters support state with emergency medical flights
Hawai‘i Army National Guard helicopters flew a combined four flights including aero-medical evacuations and patient air transports since Monday. The flights included two Kauai to O’ahu transports, a Moloka’i to Maui flight, and a Big Island to Maui mission. Two HIARNG medical evacuation crews, along with Hawaiʻi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
KITV.com
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
Comedian Bill Maher coming to Oahu, Maui
KHON spoke to Maher and he said that he makes New Year's Eve in Hawaii a tradition for the past 12 years because it's one of his favorite places to perform.
hawaiinewsnow.com
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule. The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines. David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old...
More fireworks in Hawaii brings pet anxiety
"We are hearing more incidents of fireworks happening not just around New Year's Eve and 4th of July which you would normally think about," Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Brandy Shimabukuro said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Sakada Day, a recognition of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii who paved way for others
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Tuesday marks Sakada Day in Hawaii, a time to recognize the contributions of the first Filipinos who immigrated to Hawaii more than 116 years ago. Sakada is a Filipino term for farm laborer and is used to refer to the plantation workers brought to Hawaii by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters’ Association from 1906 to 1946.
mauinow.com
Widespread power outages on Maui
*Tuesday storm aftermath updates are posted HERE. Pocket outages remain: As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were still working to safely restore power to the remaining affected areas: pockets of Hāna, Hāmoa-Koali, Olinda, Piʻiholo, Kula, Haʻikū, Mākena and Kīhei. A crew is also responding to a small pocket outage on Molokaʻi.
Hail, flooding, downed trees: Hawaii residents feel impacts of kona low
The severe weather sweeping across Hawaii is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and even hail to portions of the state. Meanwhile, officials are warning residents to say vigilant as the kona low system moves across the islands.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Department of Health’s simple steps to celebrate holidays safely
The Hawai‘i Department of Health encourages people to celebrate the holidays safely by taking simple steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Get a bivalent booster at your doctor’s office, neighborhood clinic or pharmacy. Stay home if sick. Wear masks indoors, when traveling, and...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
mauinow.com
New Maui park closures following kona low storm, landfill reopens, trash collection delays
The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.
