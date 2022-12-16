ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

fox42kptm.com

Closings and delays for Thursday, Dec. 22

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A combination of snow, bitter-cold temperatures and high winds will be moving through the Omaha area over the next few days. Below is a list of closures and delays that have been announced for Dec. 22:. Blondo Childcare and Preschool: Closed. Children's Square Preschool and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Precautions to take for the winter weather

OMAHA, Neb.—Low temperatures mean ice. Not only on the road, but where you walk as well. "I think everyone should be as careful as they can be during this time of year," said Dr. Joseph Morgan, an orthopedic surgeon at Nebraska Medicine. "It can be surprising how quickly it can sneak up on you, so we always advise everyone to just maintain the utmost in caution."
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Metro adjusting bus schedules due extreme cold weather

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With extremely cold weather expected tp hit Omaha over the next few days, Metro will be running more limited service for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Metro spokesperson. Most of Metro's Saturday routes will run on schedule, but not all...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Pottawattamie County declares road snow emergency through Friday

Pottawattamie County issued the following advisory due to the incoming storm:. Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department is declaring a Snow Emergency. The Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 P.M., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and will remain in effect until 5 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public County roadway during snow removal operations.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
fox42kptm.com

Omaha garbage pickup cancelled Thursday and Friday

Due to the storm and dangerous wind chill coming into the Metro, The Omaha Public Works Department has announced that solid waste pickup is being cancelled Thursday and Frida 12/22-23. There will not be makeup days, and the department said residents who collect more garbage than can fit in their...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Salvation Army opening warming centers in light of dangerously cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Salvation Army is opening three warming centers in light of the dangerously cold weather headed to the Metro, according to a press release from the organization. These centers will provide safe spaces inside to get away from the dropping temperatures outside. The locations and...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Griswold Fire Department going Above and Beyond

(Griswold) When you think about firemen, the first that comes to mind is fighting fires and rescuing people. However, on this bitter cold Sunday morning, the Griswold Fire Department members were called out to rescue a horse stranded on some ice. Griswold Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Carlisle says the call...
GRISWOLD, IA
proclaimerscv.com

62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Thinking of gifting a pet this Christmas? Here's what one expert says to consider first

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — They’re hard to resist any time of the year – but especially around the holidays, a new pet may just make the perfect gift. "I know every year we get a couple people who come in and oh my, you know, my husband said we're gonna get a cat kitten or something for Christmas. And they're always so excited," said Chelsea Jones with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
ARLINGTON, NE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott's ex-wife speaks

Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
CNET

Taco Bell Introduces 2 New Kinds of Mexican Pizza

Just months after bringing back the popular Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is trying out two new varieties of the cross-cultural dish. Starting Dec. 22, the fast-food chain will start testing the Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza in Taco Bells in Oklahoma City. The spicy flatbread features nacho cheese and pickled jalapeno slices on top of a traditional Mexican Pizza -- two crispy tortilla shells stuffed with seasoned beef and refried beans and covered with pizza sauce, tomatoes and a three-cheese blend.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

