OMAHA, Neb.—Low temperatures mean ice. Not only on the road, but where you walk as well. "I think everyone should be as careful as they can be during this time of year," said Dr. Joseph Morgan, an orthopedic surgeon at Nebraska Medicine. "It can be surprising how quickly it can sneak up on you, so we always advise everyone to just maintain the utmost in caution."

OMAHA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO