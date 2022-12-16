Read full article on original website
Closings and delays for Thursday, Dec. 22
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A combination of snow, bitter-cold temperatures and high winds will be moving through the Omaha area over the next few days. Below is a list of closures and delays that have been announced for Dec. 22:. Blondo Childcare and Preschool: Closed. Children's Square Preschool and...
Murder suspect found in Seattle extradited back to Omaha, booked into Douglas County jail
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An 18-year-old accused of the Nov. 6 murder at 49th Avenue and Miami Street was extricated back to Omaha today after he was found and arrested in Seattle, WA back on Dec. 7, according to a press release from Omaha Police. Keanu Louis was booked...
Metro Transit announces revised schedule due to freezing weather conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you ride the bus, Metro Transit says it will end all bus and ORBT service early tonight (Thursday) and will do it again tomorrow. The decision is due to weather conditions. We're told operations will stop starting at 8:00 P.M. and will stop at that...
Precautions to take for the winter weather
OMAHA, Neb.—Low temperatures mean ice. Not only on the road, but where you walk as well. "I think everyone should be as careful as they can be during this time of year," said Dr. Joseph Morgan, an orthopedic surgeon at Nebraska Medicine. "It can be surprising how quickly it can sneak up on you, so we always advise everyone to just maintain the utmost in caution."
Metro adjusting bus schedules due extreme cold weather
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With extremely cold weather expected tp hit Omaha over the next few days, Metro will be running more limited service for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Metro spokesperson. Most of Metro's Saturday routes will run on schedule, but not all...
Finalists for job of superintendent for Ralston Public Schools have been identified
RALSTON, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Finalists have been selected for the superintendent search of Ralston Public Schools. In a news release sent today, the district said the field of candidates has been narrowed to four. They are Dr. Angela Plugge, Mr. Jason Buckingham, Mr. Mark Fritch and Dr. Cecilia Wilken. All...
Pottawattamie County declares road snow emergency through Friday
Pottawattamie County issued the following advisory due to the incoming storm:. Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department is declaring a Snow Emergency. The Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 P.M., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and will remain in effect until 5 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public County roadway during snow removal operations.
Heartland Family Service work to get housing for hundreds of vacated tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The emergency shut down of Legacy Crossing apartments in Omaha brought in the crisis response team at Heartland Family Service. Since Monday they have been working to make sure every tenant from the apartment complex has a place to go. The notice to...
Omaha garbage pickup cancelled Thursday and Friday
Due to the storm and dangerous wind chill coming into the Metro, The Omaha Public Works Department has announced that solid waste pickup is being cancelled Thursday and Frida 12/22-23. There will not be makeup days, and the department said residents who collect more garbage than can fit in their...
Salvation Army opening warming centers in light of dangerously cold weather
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Salvation Army is opening three warming centers in light of the dangerously cold weather headed to the Metro, according to a press release from the organization. These centers will provide safe spaces inside to get away from the dropping temperatures outside. The locations and...
Alleged stabbing on bus passing through Pottawattamie County
Sgt. John Cool with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation on a passenger bus early Friday led to an arrest for alleged attempt to commit murder.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
Griswold Fire Department going Above and Beyond
(Griswold) When you think about firemen, the first that comes to mind is fighting fires and rescuing people. However, on this bitter cold Sunday morning, the Griswold Fire Department members were called out to rescue a horse stranded on some ice. Griswold Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Carlisle says the call...
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
Thinking of gifting a pet this Christmas? Here's what one expert says to consider first
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — They’re hard to resist any time of the year – but especially around the holidays, a new pet may just make the perfect gift. "I know every year we get a couple people who come in and oh my, you know, my husband said we're gonna get a cat kitten or something for Christmas. And they're always so excited," said Chelsea Jones with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
Mt. Crescent is now open for all those looking to have some winter fun
(Omaha,Neb.) — The Mt. Crescent ski area kicked off its first day of the season Wednesday; this year with new ownership. Pottawattamie County purchased it last December and took ownership of it this year. Folks came out by the dozens to have fun on the slopes. “There’s a lot...
Aldrick Scott's ex-wife speaks
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
WATCH: Bandits drive off with cart full of groceries at Lincoln Hy-Vee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves fled quickly from a Lincoln grocery store, so quickly in fact, that they didn’t even bag their groceries. The theft happened at the Hy-Vee near 84th and Holdrege Streets on July 28, according to police. In the video, two men are seen...
Taco Bell Introduces 2 New Kinds of Mexican Pizza
Just months after bringing back the popular Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is trying out two new varieties of the cross-cultural dish. Starting Dec. 22, the fast-food chain will start testing the Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza in Taco Bells in Oklahoma City. The spicy flatbread features nacho cheese and pickled jalapeno slices on top of a traditional Mexican Pizza -- two crispy tortilla shells stuffed with seasoned beef and refried beans and covered with pizza sauce, tomatoes and a three-cheese blend.
