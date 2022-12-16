ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas

When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Winner of Food Network’s Holiday Wars

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — From baking wedding cakes to competing on Food Network, Kimberley Rivers and her team, “Rebels Without a Claus” won this season’s Food Network Holiday Wars. She joined us on the show to tell us all about it. Before going...
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Give the gift of romance this Holiday Season

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Stronger intimacy with our partners will more often than not lead to healthier relationships. While this is not always true, many men out there would agree. For those men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED), this concern is all too real as there are more than 3 million sufferers in the U.S. every year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Bronwen Beecher plays Christmas music live

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) The Fiddle Preacher, Bronwen Beecher, joined us for our Christmas concert series. She is the founder of Tribe Music Community and played her favorite holiday song, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Get a Free intro lesson via www.yourmusictribe.com.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Dog shoes offer more than just cuteness, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY — As the weather gets colder, paw care for pets is increasingly important. Dog shoes aren’t just a cute fashion statement, it actually allows them to enjoy the outdoors just like humans. Kathie Beals runs Herding Haven, a rescue shelter for working dogs. Beals said...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ring in the holiday with songs of the season

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Christmas is just a couple of days away and we’re ringing in the holiday with music of the season. Vocal performer, Charlee Sorensen discovered her nack for operatic singing durring the pandemic in 2020. She says it happened by accident, but is grateful for vocal coaches who have helped her develop as a classical singer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

How donating plasma helps to make life-saving medicines

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Donating plasma is more crucial than you may realize. The proteins within plasma provide the foundation for some of the world’s most important medicines that are designed to save the lives of those who need them. Since 1909, a leading name...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Utah university couple takes first in a national digital art showcase

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Evan and Ashley West, a husband and wife power couple, were named the first-place winners in the “Wonderbox Showcase” by LG Electronics. Their prize? A pretty $25,000 paycheck and their artwork displayed on LG’s Times Square billboard in New York City through mid-January.
OREM, UT
ABC 4

Spread holiday cheer by helping the Red Cross

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Daily Dish) – Spread some holiday cheer this time of year by helping the American Red Cross in their mission to serve. It is easy to help, you can donate financially, volunteer your time, or even give blood to help those who made need it in the future.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

