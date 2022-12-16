Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot in head at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man has died after being shot in the head at a BP gas station on Campbellton Road, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found the victim injured and he was rushed to to Grady Hospital. There, he died from his injuries.
Cobb County police officer pays for man’s hotel room ahead of freezing weather
A Cobb County Police officer noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Officer Withers paid for a hotel room for the man with his own money and provided the man with a warm meal.
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
Police investigate a rash of home burglaries in Milton
MILTON — Milton Police are investigating three burglaries and one attempted one that occurred in recent days. Police have not yet determined whether or not these incidents — which took place on different nights in two different neighborhoods — are connected. Regardless, police encourage residents to take basic home security precautions this holiday season.
Charges filed against former APD officer in man’s 2019 shooting death
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a former Atlanta police officer after a man was shot and killed in 2019. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston confirmed with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Sung Kim faces involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges in the death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison.
Man shot sitting in car, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say
ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout
Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
One person dead after shooting in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police they responded to Amal Drive SW at the Giben Road intersection after reports of a...
Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
Georgia man pleads guilty of shooting at convenience store shoppers based on race
Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who rely on these businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The vigorous prosecution of such abhorrent acts of violence and intimidation with the assistance of our federal partners is a top priority for this office.”
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
Atlanta shootings have left 4 children dead in a 3-week span. Mayor says this is an unacceptable trend
In the span of three weeks, shootings in Atlanta have killed four children between the ages of 11 and 16, and Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday the recent trend is unacceptable.
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
Georgia girl, 11, missing and 'may be in danger' after fleeing home with mystery person met online: police
R’Kayla Briggs, an 11-year-old Georgia girl, has vanished after leaving her home Tuesday with a 'packed bag,' the Clayton County Police Department says.
Athens-Clarke firefighters battling fire at local lumber business
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News they are battling another fire at Hogan Lumber. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said the fire is at 325 Tallassee Road and they are asking people to...
