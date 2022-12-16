ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Police investigate a rash of home burglaries in Milton

MILTON — Milton Police are investigating three burglaries and one attempted one that occurred in recent days. Police have not yet determined whether or not these incidents — which took place on different nights in two different neighborhoods — are connected. Regardless, police encourage residents to take basic home security precautions this holiday season.
MILTON, GA
11Alive

Man shot sitting in car, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say

ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout

Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man pleads guilty of shooting at convenience store shoppers based on race

Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who rely on these businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The vigorous prosecution of such abhorrent acts of violence and intimidation with the assistance of our federal partners is a top priority for this office.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
