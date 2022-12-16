Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
oilcity.news
Old Yellowstone District to ring in the holidays with Christmas caroling, pub crawl
CASPER, Wyo. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer and raise people’s spirits? The Old Yellowstone District in downtown Casper will host the inaugural Sing and Crawl — a community pub crawl and caroling event — on Thursday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. The adults-only...
oilcity.news
Salvation Army asks bell ringers to stay home until Christmas Eve as Casper hits minus 18 degrees; overnight low of minus 26 expected
CASPER, Wyo. — The Salvation Army has asked its bell ringers in the Casper area to stay home Wednesday through Friday due to the extreme cold in the area. “Currently, our staff is being sent home to assure their safety,” said Major Trish Simeroth at The Salvation Army Casper. “However, we will be here to serve those in need and on stand-by with Natrona County Emergency Management Services. We will continue to provide the many families with food, warm clothing, and toys for their children on Thursday, December 22 as a part of our Angel Tree assistance for Christmas.”
oilcity.news
Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Freezing outside, blazing inside: Snoop and friends bring ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ to Casper crowd
CASPER, Wyo. — The insanely cold Casper temperatures on Wednesday night did not go unnoticed inside the Ford Wyoming Center during the “Snoop Dogg’s Holidaze of Blaze” show. Most of the hip-hop artists who performed hailed from such toasty environments as Atlanta, Los Angeles and, in...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Allison Maluchnik selected as Nicolaysen Art Museum’s new director
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Allison Maluchnik has been selected as the new director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the NIC announced Wednesday. Maluchnik was recommended for the position by an interview panel comprised of NIC staff, board members and stakeholders representing the statewide arts community, according to the NIC’s announcement.
oilcity.news
Release: Wyo Rescue Mission says beds are plentiful as bitter cold moves through Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper is preparing for a possible influx of need ahead of dangerously cold weather this week. According to a release, as of Tuesday the mission is serving 145 people and says it has room for “plenty more.”. “While most of...
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper’s low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn’t ready to proclaim...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/13/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 13 through Dec. 20. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
oilcity.news
As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
oilcity.news
Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
Hundreds of Natrona County Residents Still Without Power During Below Zero Weather
Many Natrona County residents are reporting that their power is still out. It's currently unknown if this outage is due to the same reason as the previous outage, but numerous people are saying that their power is out. The email below is one that many residents have received:. The Rocky...
oilcity.news
Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (12/12/22–12/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Hogadon open Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures plummet to unsafe levels
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area is open on Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures and windchills become unsafe, the City of Casper said in a press release. “As of 8:30, Hogadon Basin Ski Area is currently open to the public Wednesday, Dec. 21, but staff is monitoring temperatures and windchills and is prepared to close if conditions become unsafe to the public,” the release said.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
FLASHBACK: Officer Involved Shooting in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In September, Casper Police officers were forced to fire at a suspect who first took a shot at them. After a three month investigation, Casper Police released the body cam footage that was recorded the night of the incident. Here’s a recap of the events that transpired.
oilcity.news
With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
