Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oilcity.news

Salvation Army asks bell ringers to stay home until Christmas Eve as Casper hits minus 18 degrees; overnight low of minus 26 expected

CASPER, Wyo. — The Salvation Army has asked its bell ringers in the Casper area to stay home Wednesday through Friday due to the extreme cold in the area. “Currently, our staff is being sent home to assure their safety,” said Major Trish Simeroth at The Salvation Army Casper. “However, we will be here to serve those in need and on stand-by with Natrona County Emergency Management Services. We will continue to provide the many families with food, warm clothing, and toys for their children on Thursday, December 22 as a part of our Angel Tree assistance for Christmas.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Allison Maluchnik selected as Nicolaysen Art Museum’s new director

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Allison Maluchnik has been selected as the new director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the NIC announced Wednesday. Maluchnik was recommended for the position by an interview panel comprised of NIC staff, board members and stakeholders representing the statewide arts community, according to the NIC’s announcement.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

As Casper Mountain cold plummets to minus-48-degree windchills, Hogadon closes until Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will close at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to subzero temperatures and windchills, the ski area announced Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the Casper Mountain area plummeted to minus 17 degrees by 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, with windchill values at minus 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow has also started to fall in the area with 2–4 inches expected on Casper Mountain and 1–3 expected in town.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers

CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (12/12/22–12/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Hogadon open Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures plummet to unsafe levels

CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area is open on Wednesday morning but could close if temperatures and windchills become unsafe, the City of Casper said in a press release. “As of 8:30, Hogadon Basin Ski Area is currently open to the public Wednesday, Dec. 21, but staff is monitoring temperatures and windchills and is prepared to close if conditions become unsafe to the public,” the release said.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

FLASHBACK: Officer Involved Shooting in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In September, Casper Police officers were forced to fire at a suspect who first took a shot at them. After a three month investigation, Casper Police released the body cam footage that was recorded the night of the incident. Here’s a recap of the events that transpired.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
CASPER, WY

