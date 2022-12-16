ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAWeekly.com

UFC pay-per-view prices to increase in 2023

The price of a UFC pay-per-view will increase in 2023 by $5, raising the cost of major UFC events from $74.99 to $79.99. The news was first reported by Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. UFC pay-per-views prices were raised in January from $69.99 to $74.99. Starting...
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Fight Night highlights & recap: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland

Watch the highlight video and recap from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 66 main event between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland. Cannonier defeated Strickland by split decision. UFC Vegas 66 took place on Saturday, December 17, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Paulo Costa rips UFC after news of Robert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAWeekly.com

Alexander Volkanovski: ‘2023 is my year’

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division in a champ versus champ bout against Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 main event on February 12. Volkanovski (25-1) is the top ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world and Makhachev (23-1) sits in the No. 2 position. The...
MMAWeekly.com

Mauricio Rua announces UFC 283 will be his final fight

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua will hang up his gloves following his UFC 283 appearance on January 21. ‘Shogun’ made the announcement during an interview with Brazilian news outlet Combate. “It’s definitely my last fight,” Rua said (translation by MMAJunkie). “And I don’t put pressure on...
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev słow motion highlights

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev this past weekend in slow motion on the latest edition of ‘Fight Motion.’. UFC 282 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 10 and was headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between former titleholder Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The two fought to a majority draw and the 205-pound title remained vacant.
LAS VEGAS, NV

