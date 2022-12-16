Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Emily in Paris” Season 3. Just when you thought the ship of Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) had officially sailed — I mean, we were bearing witness to the latter’s impromptu wedding to Camille (Camille Razat) — an anchor (well, several) is let down: Camille, still reeling from the intensity of her relationship with free-spirited artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling), calls it all off, but not before declaring the reason for doing so is Gabriel’s buried feelings for Emily. With everyone shaken, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) also storms out, saying he will not be a second choice. And last, but certainly not least, Gabriel and Emily reconnect, finally open about their desires, as the former declares that Camille is pregnant.

