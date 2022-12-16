Read full article on original website
This Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Avatar 2’ Proves Acting Is Still Central to the Movie (Video)
The latest behind-the-scenes look at “Avatar: The Way of Water” offers a glimpse at the actors acting their hearts out within motion-capture performances. The 249-second clip, released on 20th Century Studios’ YouTube channel, offers explicit evidence, if any such thing is still needed, that performance capture performances are still about actors honing their skills and the technology supplementing their work.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ ‘Probably Won’t Be as Gory’ on Disney+, Charlie Cox Says
After Matt Murdock aka Daredevil did the walk of shame on a recent episode of “She-Hulk,” Charlie Cox says his upcoming “Daredevil: Born Again” show on Disney+ “probably won’t be as gory” as it used to be when the show ran on Netflix.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Poster: How Many New Multiverse Web-Slingers Can You Spot?
Miles Morales is about to encounter more Spider-People than he ever imagined. And thanks to a new poster for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” we know that includes the Scarlet Spider and even Spidercat. But if you look closely, you’ll spot even more. The image, released Tuesday morning,...
Marvel Dominates Fandango’s Most Anticipated 2023 Movies Poll
If Marvel fatigue is real, it isn’t manifesting itself in Fandango’s “most anticipated movies of 2023” survey. Among the 5,000 Fandango users polled, the most anticipated films coming next year are “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the Sony-produced Marvel sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Gabriel Byrne Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
The Emmy-nominated "In Treatment" star will appear alongside Ana de Armas
‘Emily in Paris’ Creator Breaks Down That Drama-Filled Finale and What’s Next for the Main Love Triangle in Season 4
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Emily in Paris” Season 3. Just when you thought the ship of Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) had officially sailed — I mean, we were bearing witness to the latter’s impromptu wedding to Camille (Camille Razat) — an anchor (well, several) is let down: Camille, still reeling from the intensity of her relationship with free-spirited artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling), calls it all off, but not before declaring the reason for doing so is Gabriel’s buried feelings for Emily. With everyone shaken, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) also storms out, saying he will not be a second choice. And last, but certainly not least, Gabriel and Emily reconnect, finally open about their desires, as the former declares that Camille is pregnant.
Hugh Jackman and Wife Are 'Dancing Into the Holidays' in Fun Video
Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, can't wait to celebrate the holidays. The actor, 54, took to his Instagram to share the most adorable video of him and his wife, 67, as they got their groove on. The video captured the duo dancing to "Finesse" by Bruno Mars in...
How to Watch ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’: Is the Animated Sequel Streaming?
Puss in Boots is back! Over a decade after the adorable “Shrek” character got his own spinoff with 2011’s “Puss in Boots,” the DreamWorks Animation sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is now playing just in time for the holidays. Antonio Banderas is back to voice the titular character, with Salma Hayek Pinault also reprising her role as Kitty Softpaws for an all-new stoty that expands the “Puss in Boots” franchise and introduces some fresh faces.
Warner Bros. to Return to Super Bowl After 17-Year Absence With ‘The Flash’ Promo (Exclusive)
Warner Bros. Discovery is making a big splash and returning to the Super Bowl after a 17-year absence with a promo for “The Flash,” TheWrap has exclusively learned. Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The buzz on the film is so good that five days later, the superhero film will have it’s trailer pegged in front of Marvel Studios “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” which opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
Hey, Oscar Movies: We Get It, Rich People Are Bad
In the wake of "Parasite," awards season has been filling up with movies about how awful the upper class is
‘The Batman’ and ‘Wakanda Forever’ Land Oscars Shortlists for Makeup, Visual Effects and Sound
The Academy also unveiled semifinalists in the documentary, international film, and shorts categories
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3
“Emily in Paris” has returned for Season 3, and the story contains just as much if not more chaos. This season of the Paris-set dramedy series raises some stakes in serious ways, set to poppy songs that partner well with the loud fashion choices of Emily (Lily Collins) and others. The episode titles cleverly embody some of the song selections as well.
See the ‘Top Gun’ Cast, Then and Now (Photos)
Catch up with the stars of the original 1986 hit now that "Top Gun: Maverick" has made Hollywood history
The 10 Best Documentaries of 2022
The documentary form continued to flex its power in 2022, delivering stories and perspectives of astonishing breadth and sometimes granular artistry. What stood out were the movies that didn’t take their issues or subjects at face value, but rather sought something more resonant about the workings of the world, or even told us more about ourselves and what’s possible. Across these brilliant films, the mysterious is interrogated, the accepted is challenged, and the past is reckoned with, but what we’re always left with is the human heart’s resilience to do all that necessary interrogating, challenging and reckoning.
Will Ferrell Tells ‘Hot Ones’ Why He Embraced Smaller Roles on ‘SNL': ‘Some Cast Members Took Offense to That’ (Video)
As audiences get ready for their annual “Elf” rewatch, Will Ferrell looked further back in his career on a new episode of “Hot Ones,” expressing why he embraced smaller roles during his time on “Saturday Night Live.”. “I made a point to tell the writers,...
‘Fire of Love’ Makes Oscars Documentary Shortlist, But ‘Good Night Oppy’ Snubbed
Other nonfiction films on the list include "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "All That Breathes," "Navalny" and "Moonage Daydream"
HBO Cancels ‘Back on the Record With Bob Costas’ After 2 Seasons
“Back on the Record with Bob Costas” has been cancelled by HBO following the conclusion of its second season, TheWrap has confirmed. “Bob Costas and his team have delivered insightful and quality sports programming with ‘Back on the Record,’ and we are proud of its multiple Sports Emmy nominations,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “Bob is an important part of HBO Sports’ history and “Back on the Record” was an excellent chapter in that story.”
Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Is Keeping the Entire Tim Allen Franchise in Demand | Charts
Interest in all three of the show's movie predecessors are reaching their highest levels in years
Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar Snubbed From Live Action and Animated Short Films Oscars Contention
Live Action titles making the shortlist include "An Irish Goodbye," "The Red Suitcase," and "Warsha."
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Won’t Return in James Gunn’s First Phase of DC
I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG, The Rock shared
