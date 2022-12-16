Read full article on original website
Kolter nabs $240M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale condo towers
Kolter Urban started building Selene Oceanfront Residences, after scoring a $240 million construction loan for the pair of condominium towers that will be the tallest along Fort Lauderdale’s oceanfront. The firm is developing the 26-story buildings, with 194 units combined, at 3000 Alhambra Street. Wells Fargo, as an administrative...
Todd Nepola pays $24M for Lauderdale Lakes shopping centers
Todd Nepola’s Current Capital Management picked up a pair of adjacent shopping centers in Lauderdale Lakes, beefing up its Broward County retail portfolio. An affiliate of Hollywood-based Current Capital paid $23.7 million for Oakland Shopping Center at 4101-4397 North State Road Seven, and Lakes Medical Center at 4455-4485 North State Road Seven, according to Vizzda and records. Valley National Bank provided Current Capital with a $13.5 million acquisition loan for the 14.2-acre portfolio.
Private equity chief flips non-waterfront Palm Beach estate for record $51M
A tech private equity boss flipped a non-waterfront estate in Palm Beach for $51 million, marking a record for dry properties that rivals the price for oceanfront compounds. Records show RH Real Estate Organization, a Delaware LLC, sold the home at 241 Jungle Road to 241 Aurora Trust, with attorney Joel Patrick Erb signing as trustee. Erb practices at Sacramento-based Pioneer Law Group. The address listed for the buyer is for the Los Angeles office of Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman, a business management firm that represents celebrities and other high net worth individuals. The true buyer is unknown.
Here are South Florida’s biggest multifamily sales of 2022
South Florida kicked off 2022 in high gear with the biggest multifamily deal ever on record. Since late 2020, the region experienced a market high, with the influx of out-of-state transplants attracted by Florida’s business-friendly climate and lack of state income tax. Unprecedented apartment demand prompted record rent hikes...
Wanxiang’s real estate arm sells Bristol condo in West Palm for $12M
Wanxiang America Real Estate sold a condo in West Palm Beach’s Bristol tower for $12 million, setting a price-per-square-foot record in the building. Records show Wanxiang USA Holdings Corporation sold unit 1403 at the condominium at 1100 South Flagler Drive to Jason Horowitz as trustee of the LATOSUD Trust.
Hedge funder’s wife sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
The wife of a Boston hedge fund founder sold her waterfront home on Miami Beach’s Allison Island for $13.3 million. Records show Lori Sidman sold the house at 6330 Allison Road to Emre Balci, a portfolio manager with Roscommon Analytics. Roscommon is a Houston-based investment firm that specializes in energy commodity markets, according to its website.
Kushner, Aimco sell piece of Fort Lauderdale assemblage
Kushner Companies and Aimco sold a piece of their three-lot development assemblage near downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Brightline station. Woodfield Development paid $18.3 million for the 0.8-acre site at 520 West Broward Boulevard, with plans to build a 41-story multifamily tower, according to records. The buyer took out a $9.1 million loan tied to the property from New York-based Maxim Capital Group.
Dallas firm buys Hyatt-branded hotel near Miami International Airport
MCR Hotels picked up a Hyatt-branded property near Miami International Airport, doubling its South Florida portfolio. An affiliate of Dallas-based MCR paid $16.6 million for the Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East at 3549 Le Jeune Road in Miami, records show. The deal breaks down to about $123,000 per key for the 135-room hotel.
First Financial drops $29M for Miramar gas station, convenience store
A Los Angeles-based investment firm paid a high-octane premium for a gas station and convenience store in Broward County. An affiliate of First Financial Capital bought the Mobil at 16961 Miramar Parkway in Miramar for $28.8 million, according to Vizzda and records. The buyer obtained a $20.1 million mortgage from Bank of Hope, also based in Los Angeles.
Cybersecurity CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $26M
Spec home developer Barry Brodsky sold a renovated waterfront Venetian Islands house in Miami Beach to a cybersecurity chief for $26 million. Records show 70 Bear Marino LLC, managed by Brodsky, sold the house at 70 West San Marino Drive to Lane Bess via L & L Sunset LLC, a Florida entity.
Watch: Casa Tua founder on hospitality-branded developments, partnering with Fortune and barefoot luxury
Miami is loud, and Miami is proud of being loud. But Miky Grendene envisions a different kind of city. Grendene is the co-founder of Casa Tua, a hospitality company with a restaurant and private club in Miami Beach that’s become a favorite haunt of the real estate crowd. The spot’s understated aesthetic, a throwback to his native Italy’s “la dolce vita” days, is something Grendene now wants to bring to his adopted city’s condo scene. Casa Tua is partnering with developer Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group on a 70-story, 460-unit condo project in Brickell, the first signature residential project for the hospitality firm.
Tech mogul buys One Thousand Museum penthouse for $18M
Tech entrepreneur Moisey Uretsky dropped $18.3 million on a penthouse at One Thousand Museum in Miami. Records show Uretsky bought combined units 5401 and 5402 at the condominium at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard from 1KM5 LLC, a Delaware entity. The true seller is unknown. Douglas Elliman’s Lourdes Alatriste represented both the...
“Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
Developer Jeff Berkowitz launched his plan for a 1,000-foot tower in Miami in 2013 in typical fashion: with a lot of fanfare over the city’s first supertall. His plan for SkyRise Miami downtown ended seven years later, also in a typical way: scrapped. Developers in Miami for years have...
