ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Distracted drivers beware: stronger regulations await Gov. DeWine's signature

By Jordan Vandenberge
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xh4nW_0jlMyD4i00

In the waning days of the legislative session, the Ohio General Assembly moved ahead with a stronger set of laws designed to curb distracted driving crashes across the state. The legislation, which has been sent to Gov. Mike DeWine for signature, would classify distracted driving as a primary offense, meaning law enforcement officers can stop and cite drivers solely for distracted driving violations.

Currently, distracted driving is only a secondary offense and it must be accompanied by another violation in order for a driver to be cited. The enhanced distracted driving regulations have long been a priority of Gov. DeWine, who originally pushed for stiffer laws in February 2020. However, those legislative requests would soon be pre-empted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, a total of 29 people were killed in distracted driving crashes and another 2,000 were injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 91,000 distracted driving crashes from 2013 to 2019, resulting in more than 47,000 injuries and 305 deaths.

The stronger distracted driving regulations were rolled into a voluminous omnibus bill, which totaled 975 pages. Lawmakers passed the bill on Thursday during its lame duck session.

Despite only having their driver’s licenses for a few years, Cleveland State University sophomores Hanah Ferguson and Natalie Wutz both know the dangers associated with distracted driving. Both students said they were in favor of the stronger laws, although the two questioned how enforceable they will be, if signed into law.

“[Texting and driving] is kind of normalized but obviously I don’t think it should be,” Ferguson said. “I know some people that have gotten into car crashes because of it. I think there should be more laws to get rid of it but I don’t really know how you could [enforce it]. People would just put their phone down and pretend they weren’t.”

Wutz said that although the temptation to check your phone while driving always exists, she always puts her phone on ‘do not disturb’ in order to prevent it.

“[Distracted driving] causes a lot of accidents. I do think it is normalized but it’s not good,” Wutz said.

Although the proposed legislation includes stronger restrictions, there are notable exceptions to the distracting driving law. Those exceptions include allowing drivers to momentarily check their phones while stopped at a red light; allowing drivers to have their phone to their ear while driving; allowing drivers to use their phone momentarily for navigational purposes; allowing drivers to use speaker phone while driving, as well as allowing drivers to use their phone in the event of an emergency.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the law enforcement agency supports the measure.

“The Patrol supports legislation that makes Ohio’s roadways safer by reducing traffic-related fatalities and dangerous driving behaviors. One major change associated with HB 283 is the fact that distracted driving will become a primary traffic violation. This bill also eliminates any penalties for a first offense by allowing the driver to take a free online distracted driving course and will also require law enforcement agencies to report citation information to the Ohio Attorney General, which will show distracted driving trends on our roadways.”

Comments / 30

Dan Fouts
5d ago

Too many distractions people always texting and driving they don't need to do that I never text and drive and I have hands free. It's about time they Crack down on these Laws .

Reply
13
Lena Hitt
5d ago

I was driving east on I76 when I seen a semi truck driver with his left foot on the dash, playing with his cellphone, on cruise control doing 70. Does that seem very careless for the safety of others on the road? I think it’s about time for this.

Reply
11
Ray Cook
4d ago

And police can use their portable laptops in their vehicles while moving. Oh that's right, it's do as I say, not as I do.

Reply
7
Related
WTAP

Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A sweeping criminal justice reform bill, Senate Bill 288, has passed in the Ohio House and Senate and is on its way to Governor DeWine’s office. The bill addresses many issues that officials say will have impacts at both the state and local levels.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s has its first openly gay minority leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) — Leadership at the Ohio Statehouse is shaking up heading into the new year and Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is stepping up as the first openly gay minority leader after almost 12 years as a lawmaker. “It was a diverse group of people who sent me here and I am determined to […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio closer to creating office to monitor potential federal overreach

(The Center Square) – Ohio is one step away from having a dedicated office to monitor a presidential administration for potential abuse or overreach. New legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that waits on a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine would create the Tenth Amendment Center with the office of the Ohio Solicitor General. The idea, according to Attorney General Dave Yost, would be to help insure government power remains checked. ...
OHIO STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Ohio Governor Expected to Veto ‘No Flavor Bans’ Bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating vaping and other tobacco products. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored vaping and...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine should veto bill opening all state land to drilling, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’

Thanks for your coverage of recent actions by the Ohio state legislature. On Dec. 13, I read on cleveland.com that the legislature has sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill, House Bill 507, declaring that natural gas is “green energy” and requiring (!) that state land be open to oil and gas drilling (”Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’”).
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Richard Brown is headed back to the Ohio House next year after automatic recount results released Monday upheld his razor-thin margin of victory in the fall election. Brown’s win over Republican Ronald Beach IV, of Obetz, makes the tiniest of dents in the veto-proof supermajority with which Republicans were projected […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Late nights and strange bedfellows: Why Ohio House Democrats joined conservative Republicans to kill a gun control policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was almost 3 a.m. with hours remaining on the last working day of the year, and Ohio lawmakers were getting cranky. The lame duck legislative session – the period after Election Day but before new lawmakers assume office in January – is traditionally among the most productive and chaotic stretches of the two-year cycle. Despite a rule in the state Constitution limiting bills to a single subject, ideas with next to nothing in common are routinely mashed into single bills and passed at light speed.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ten government employees file suit over union dues

(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Gov. Justice is going all in on his vehicle tax plan. It isn’t as simple as he says

It was a mild Tuesday in October and Governor Jim Justice was taking a break from his statewide campaign against Amendment 2. The day before he was in Wyoming County, imploring an audience at the Twin Falls Resort State Park to vote against the measure to cut some personal property and business taxes. The next day, he would be in Fairmont, his eleventh stop in the campaign.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies second solar project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board denied Kingwood Solar’s application to construct a 175 megawatt solar farm in Greene County, citing overwhelming local opposition to the project. The solar facility, developed by Texas-based Vesper Energy, would have covered 1,500 acres in Cedarville, Miami and Xenia townships. The...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase

Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy