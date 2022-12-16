Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Judge rules Muslim employee’s lawsuit against LAUSD can go to trial
LOS ANGELES – A Muslim employee of Los Angeles Unified who sued the district, alleging she was subjected to disparate treatment by a manager who gave favorable treatment to Latino employees and told the plaintiff to get psychological help, can take her case to trial, a judge has ruled.
2urbangirls.com
Judge approves $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified
LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second-grade teacher. Lawyers for plaintiff Jane Doe J.C., now 12 years old, filed court papers on...
2urbangirls.com
Investigators seek tips on corruption, fraud in LA County contracts
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – As new members have joined the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and residents have ousted its anti-corruption Sheriff, lawyers representing the County are seeking the public’s help in identifying corruption and fraud. The matter came about after former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark...
Lawsuit Alleges City Controller's Office Mismanaged Contract Oversight
An auditor working for the Los Angeles City Controller's Office has filed a lawsuit against the office, alleging her supervisor discouraged her from closely examining some Department of Water and Power contracts, including one that is part of an FBI investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman plead guilty to welfare fraud charges in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to welfare fraud in Orange County amounting to more than $141,000. Roy Taylor, 47, and Manar Mansser, 35, were placed on one year of informal probation and sentenced to 90 days in jail, but a sentencing date for a year from now was set and they do not have to begin serving the time behind bars until March 24.
2urbangirls.com
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas formally file lawsuit settlement notice
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
2urbangirls.com
Fast food worker advocates settle litigation over LAPD, McDonald’s emails
LOS ANGELES – A group that advocates for better pay, benefits, and working conditions for fast food workers has settled legal action it took against the city to obtain uncensored communications documenting alleged cooperation between the Los Angeles Police Department and the McDonald’s restaurant chain in quelling worker protests.
2urbangirls.com
LA County board proclaims support of City homeless emergency declaration
LOS ANGELES – The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support Tuesday behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing...
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
LA County extends eviction moratorium until end of January
Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose of my motion today is...
coloradoboulevard.net
Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
2urbangirls.com
Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
Capital One to Pay $2M to Settle Suit Accusing Bank of ‘Harassing Phone Calls’ to Debtors
Capital One will pay $2 million to settle a consumer lawsuit alleging that the bank made “frequent or harassing phone calls” to California debtors, prosecutors announced Thursday. The agreement, reached with no admission of wrongdoing on Capital One’s part, stems from a lawsuit filed by district attorney’s offices...
Suspect accused of shooting tourists in Venice arrested in West Virginia
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two tourists outside of a Venice bar in July.After serving several search warrants in an effort to track the man down, a task force consisting of United States Marshals finally found suspect Brandon Manyo Dixon staying at a home in West Virginia. On Dec. 16, Marshals accompanied by a local SWAT team arrested Dixon without incident despite being armed with "several high-power firearms," according to police. Police have been searching for Dixon for nearly five months after he allegedly shot two tourists from the United Kingdom on the 20 block of Windward Avenue on July 30. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Dixon and his friend got into a verbal argument with the two tourists outside of a "heavily populated bar" before it escalated into a physical fight.Investigators said that Dixon chased after the tourists while carrying a gun. "As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene," LAPD said. "Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries. Before his eventual arrest, officers tried to capture Dixon in Tennessee but unfortunately missed the accused shooter.
KTLA.com
Rideshare drivers in Los Angeles are getting targeted by scammers
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone. According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
