Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Team Coverage: 'Historic' winter storm impacting Phoenix travelers
A look at the latest short-term drought outlook shows improvement, but restrictions remain in place, significantly impacting Arizona agriculture. Community members say Legacy Traditional School principal Cindy Jones deserved to be recognized for going above and beyond. How to make sure your car is ready before holiday road trips. Updated:...
AZFamily
Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts house into game room with pinball machines
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
AZFamily
‘Once in a Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) - A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
AZFamily
App makes it easy for Arizona residents to find side gigs during Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people have side gigs working for ride-share companies or delivering food. Now, there’s a new app that can help you quickly find a side job during high-profile events in the Valley like Super Bowl LVII. The app is called Instawork, which works as a...
AZFamily
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year
The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
AZFamily
Phoenix man converts home into giant fun house with arcade games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas decorations are great, but make no mistake; a house in a north Phoenix neighborhood is number one when it comes to fun. Welcome to the “House of Pinball,” where every kid on the block wants to hang out for the holidays. But the...
AZFamily
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Merchantile of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Merchantile is a small business of small businesses! You can shop from TONS of local creators, artists, designers, vintage curators and more!. The shop gained Valley love with its first location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. This location also introduced many local makers to the tourist community — giving them a wider audience and sending visitors home with things that boast Arizona and are Arizona made.
AZFamily
Winter storm causing delays for travelers at Sky Harbor Airport
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide...
AZFamily
Vigil held to honor veteran killed in Phoenix
The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide at a central...
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
AZFamily
Family, loved ones mourn life of murdered Army veteran during vigil in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of people with broken hearts gathered around the growing memorial for Army veteran David Navidad-Parra near the corner of 45th Avenue and Coronado Road on Wednesday evening. Their pain was comforted with hugs and prayer. All of them remembered Navidad-Parra for the man he was....
AZFamily
Attorney says turbulence was likely avoidable on Phoenix flight to Honolulu
The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Residents in Rio Verde Foothills community could be without water...
AZFamily
How monsoon storms improved short-term drought conditions in Arizona
Police say 22-year-old Dakota Delsey crashed her car into the lake and tried to tell police she was a passenger. Community members say Legacy Traditional School principal Cindy Jones deserved to be recognized for going above and beyond. How to make sure your car is ready before holiday road trips.
AZFamily
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
AZFamily
Multiple flights delayed, cancelled at Sky Harbor ahead of holiday weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Winter weather in other parts of the country is impacting travel to and from the Valley just days before Christmas. As of noon Wednesday, there are 46 flight delays and 11 cancelled flights, most of which are departures, at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of the holiday weekend.
AZFamily
Going away for the holidays? Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home. In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.
AZFamily
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
Comments / 0