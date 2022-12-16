ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Roster News: LA Adds Catcher on Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ0I6_0jlMxXRn00

Andrew Friedman continues adding to his holiday shopping cart.

On Friday, the Dodgers made another acquisition, adding catcher Patrick Mazeika on a minor league deal. The signing was announced on the team’s transaction log. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to bring the move to the attention of Twitter.

Mazeika has spent the last two seasons in the Mets and Giants organizations. In 51 games with the Mets the last two seasons, Mazeika hit .190 (28-147) with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He has a career OPS of .515.

Mazeika was a former eighth-round pick by the Mets in 2015. The 29-year-old will look to add some depth in the organization at the catcher position, behind Will Smith and Austin Barnes. Top prospect Diego Cartaya is unlikely to be ready next season, except as a potential late-season call-up.

The Dodgers will look to continue adding depth to the organization. Because that's just what Andrew Friedman does.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy