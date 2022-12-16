ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Frisky Business ‘cat cafe’ opens in Palm Springs

By James B. Cutchin, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKWG6_0jlMxMz200

After 16 months of preparation, the Coachella Valley’s first “cat cafe” has opened in the Rimrock Plaza shopping center in Palm Springs.

The cafe, billed as a for-locals, by-locals venture by owner Claire Rogers, allows patrons to grab coffee or food from local vendors like the Coachella Valley Coffee Co. and Chef Tanya's Kitchen, buy merchandise like cat-themed greeting cards handmade by local artists and, of course, play with a room full of feline friends.

The cafe’s cats are all from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and are available for adoption directly from the business. Rogers said a central part of the cafe’s mission is to help socialize the animals and expose them to potential owners in a more natural and low-stress environment than a shelter.

“Then, as more customers come, then they get comfortable,” Rogers said, noting that this both improved the cats’ well-being and made them more likely to get adopted.

“There's (also) a lot of people who come here who can't adopt because of where they live,” she added. “There's a lot of seniors that live in Palm Springs and they live in communities where they can't have cats, but now they can come here and have a bit of fur therapy.”

The shop is divided into the main cafe area where customers can order food and drinks and the “cat lounge” where the animals climb on cat trees, sleep on cat bed or, perhaps, sit on your lap. The division is required by California state law, although Rogers said customers are free to bring food or drinks into the cat lounge after purchase — provided they refrain from feeding the cats. The lounge is encircled by windows in case anyone simply wishes to observe the cats from the exterior cafe while sipping coffee or eating.

The cafe charges $22 per hour to enter the cat lounge, a fee that comes with a 16-ounce beverage of your choice. Rogers said this fee helps cover the overhead costs of caring for the cats and running the cafe more broadly. The adoption fees — ranging between roughly $50 and $100 at rates tracking those at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter — will all be given back to the animal shelter.

“I don’t want to profit off of that,” Rogers said of the adoption fees.

She said the cafe adopted its first cat within hours of opening its doors for its “soft opening” Saturday.

“Phantom was 2 years old, (a) big black fluffy cat (that) didn't weigh very much but just a beautiful, gorgeous cat,” Rogers said of the cafe’s first adoptee. “(He) was shy, a bit nervous and uncomfortable, but if you gave a little bit of love and attention he was a real lover.”

She said his adopter was somebody who had recently moved to Palm Springs.

“Actually (the new owner) texted me last night to say that Phantom was shy at first and hid under the bed, but last night came out at 3:30 in the morning and was snuggling on the bed,” Rogers said. “So that's a huge success story.”

The cafe will host 12 cats at a time, according to Rogers, and each will remain there until they are adopted.

Normally keeping animals overnight in the cafe would violate Palm Springs zoning laws — an early obstacle faced by the cat cafe concept — but Rogers said she was able to convince the Palm Springs Planning Commission to issue her an exception to the rule since the cafe would be a “huge benefit to the community.”

Rogers said she aims to adopt out 1,000 cats in the cafe’s first year, a goal she acknowledged was “very ambitious.”

In addition to the cat adoption mission, Rogers said she hoped that the cafe could help promote other local businesses and “create a sense of community” for local visitors. She said she had already seen signs of this with previously unacquainted locals meeting and getting to know each other at the space.

“Our business model is everybody that we're dealing with, they're all locals,” Rogers said of the shop’s vendors and partners.

That includes the Coachella Valley Coffee Co., which provides six custom coffee and tea blends for the shop such as “The Simba Blend” and “Mrs. Frisky’s Earl Grey,” Townie Bagels (unsurprisingly, for bagels) and Chef Tanya's Kitchen for vegan sandwiches and wraps. Rogers said all of the art hanging in the cafe will also be made by local artists and that the shop would also sell cat-themed merchandise, like handmade greeting cards, from local artists.

Although the cafe’s “soft opening” was Saturday, Rogers said Thursday will be its first day of normal operations. She said the opening hours hadn’t been set yet and are pending a review of actual customer demand in the coming days, but that anywhere between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday through Monday would be safe to drop by the store. The cafe will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Rogers can hire more staff next year.

She recommended that people traveling from a significant distance book in advance through the cafe’s website at friskybusinesscatcafe.com to avoid a potential wait, since only 16 people at a time are allowed in the cat lounge.

The cafe owner noted that she and her partner, neither of whom have family in the area, will be hosting a Christmas Day event at Frisky Business for seniors and others who don’t have people to socialize with on the holiday. The cafe will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day and, according to Rogers, will waive all fees for the day, including for some food and drink items.

“Christmas can be lonely for people,” Rogers said. “And as I say, there's a lot of seniors in town that maybe their partner passed away or they're on their own or so forth. So, hey, come and have a coffee and a pastry with us.”

If you go

What: Frisky Business

When: Hours are currently in flux, but generally, the cafe is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Monday

Where: 4781 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite F, Palm Springs

To make a reservation, visit friskybusinesscatcafe.com

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at james.cutchin@desertsun.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Take a Charming Boat Ride With Santa Claus in Palm Desert

A MAGICAL SLEIGH ISN'T A BOAT, though it can have a boat-like shape, and roomy benches like a boat might, and a powerful way of moving forward... so perhaps, all in all, boats and sleighs are rather similar. True, a vessel that sails the waves often relies on a motor, while aerodynamic reindeer are famously known to pull a sky-high sleigh, but you can see how the two conveyances might be not-too-distantly related. So when Santa decides to park the sleigh and give his trusty team of antlered icons the afternoon off, it isn't a surprise to find him enjoying a little time on the water, which, of course, could be viewed as unfrozen snow (and Santa does love all snow-related things).
PALM DESERT, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

15 Brilliant Day Trips from Palm Springs

Looking for the best day trips from Palm Springs? These are the destinations you need to check out AND how you can get to them. The gorgeous city of Palm Springs might boast plenty of things to do but, after a few days exploring this desert resort, I guarantee you’ll be itching to venture further. I certainly was on a recent trip.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Adam Gilbert, President of The Firm Commercial Closes $100 Million in Commercial Real Estate Sales for 2022

Adam Gilbert, President of The Firm Commercial in Palm Springs, California. He is a third-generation Palm Springs resident, and entrepreneur in the real estate space with over a decade of experience. He leads a team of agents in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California who advise clients in commercial real estate sales, leasing, government relations, land acquisition and development The firm has achieved $100 Million in sales volume throughout the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire for 2022.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
calexicochronicle.com

IID Clothing Drive Benefits Less Fortunate

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Less fortunate members of the Valley community are sporting new warm winter clothing thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District employee-driven clothing drive. The district hosted the clothing drive last month and collected numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more to give away, the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+

 Hundreds of people came to the Palm Springs Art Museum to enjoy a day of hands-on art projects with local artists.     The museum calls the event "Family Plus."     Children and adults went to art-inspired workshops to create paper collages and vision boards.     Vendors from across the valley had their products on display for sale.     One of The post A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
pethelpful.com

Scared California Shelter Dog Is So Sad She's Starting to Lose Hope

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @IloveRescue recently uploaded a video that is sure to break your heart. A beautiful dog named Marley who is approximately one-year-old needs to find a home immediately or she will be euthanized. She's located at the Riverside County Animal Control in Jurupa Valley, CA.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16

If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley

According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years. Cruz has The post DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena

It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person

POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

5-Vehicle Crash on 15 Freeway Jams Traffic Near Main Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was injured following a 5-vehicle traffic collision. It was reported at 2:04 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Main Street in Hesperia. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the crash in the fast lane. The California...
HESPERIA, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy