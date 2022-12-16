Summerfest's organizer sues Klement's Sausage over unpaid sponsorship

Summerfest's organizer, Milwaukee World Festival Inc., is suing Klement's Sausage Co., Inc. for more than $1,025,000, alleging Klement's breached its multi-year sponsorship agreement by not yet paying its 2022 fee, according to a civil complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court this week.

Tall Tree Foods, which owns Klement's, said in a statement that the company is "not in breach of the existing agreement," and that Summerfest chose to go public with negotiations "to create public pressure against Klement’s and damage its reputation."

According to the complaint, Tall Tree Foods/Klement's asked in early 2022 to terminate the sponsorship agreement, which was to run through the 2027 festival season.

But no "amicable agreement" was reached, the complaint says, and Klement's/Tall Tree Foods has yet to pay $140,000 for their 2022 sponsorship fee as of the date of the complaint.

Klement's sponsorship, role as 'Official Sausage of Summerfest' was planned to run 10 years

In 2018, MWF and Klement's entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement for a stage at Summerfest, as well as a capital contribution to MWF to support the design and construction of a new Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden, the complaint said. The agreement was to run from the 2018 to the 2027 festival season, but was amended to remove the 2020 stage sponsorship since Summerfest was canceled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sponsorship included Klement's being named the "Official Sausage of Summerfest"; 750 general admission tickets annually; multiple parking and other passes; on-site signage; and more, the complaint said.

MWF worked exclusively with Klement's on the sponsorship agreement, though Klement's was under Tall Tree Foods at the time, the complaint said. At some point after, Tall Tree Foods became more heavily involved in the relationship, and it appears they're "now operating as one entity," the complaint said.

Private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners had acquired Klement's in 2014 as part of Altamont's Tall Tree Foods Inc. holding company, according to a Journal Sentinel report.

On Thursday, when asked what Tall Tree Foods' relationship is to Klement's, a marketing manager for Tall Tree Foods said she did not want to comment any further at this time.

According to the complaint, Klement's was supposed to pay MWF $140,000 a year from 2019 through 2022, then $177,000 a year from 2023 through 2027. The payments were to be made in two equal installments on May 1 and June 1, annually.

The amount Klement's/Tall Tree foods has so far paid MWF covers the $755,000 capital sponsorship contribution and two years of the stage sponsorship — 2019 and 2021, according to the complaint.

Klement's asked to terminate sponsorship in 2022

According to the complaint, in February 2022, Klement's/Tall Tree Foods contacted MWF requesting to "amicably terminate" the sponsorship agreement.

MWF informed Klement's/Tall Tree Foods that they would need to carry out their 2022 sponsorship duties, but that the parties "could explore potential options for terminating the rest of the agreement." About one month before Summerfest, Klement's/Tall Tree Foods communicated its intent to move forward with the 2022 stage sponsorship, the complaint said.

However, "the parties failed to come to an amicable agreement to terminate the agreement for 2023 through 2027," the complaint said.

Klement's/Tall Tree Foods has yet to pay $140,000 for their 2022 sponsorship fee as of the date of the complaint, the complaint alleges.

The complaint also alleged that Klement's/Tall Tree Foods "consistently" was late paying its invoices to MWF.

MWF provided three written notices of default to Klement's/Tall Tree, requesting payment of the 2022 sponsorship fee, the complaint said. During phone calls in August and September, Klement's/Tall Tree told MWF that the payments were forthcoming, per the complaint.

Klement's also typically pays MWF an additional annual fee to cover the costs associated with handing out promotional free sausage coupons to Summerfest attendees, the complaint said. The money is used to reimburse third-party food vendors who redeem the coupons and provide the sausages to Summerfest attendees.

In 2022, Klement's didn't request MWF's advance permission to hand out the coupons as it had in the past, but still handed them out, the complaint alleges. MWF invoiced them $473 for the reimbursement.

Summerfest organizer asking Klement's for more than $1 million, plus cost of removing or replacing sausage and beer garden

“Klement’s has been making moments better for Wisconsinites for over 60 years," a statement from Klement's/Tall Tree said. "Klement’s is proud that its partnership with Summerfest is part of that legacy, but the nature of the relationship has changed since the contract was initially negotiated in 2018, and Klement’s determined it was best to fulfill current financial obligations and negotiate the future together.

“Unfortunately, Summerfest chose to go public with those negotiations, even though Klement’s is not in breach of the existing agreement, with the goal to create public pressure against Klement’s and damage its reputation," the statement continued. "While Klement’s remains hopeful that Summerfest will dismiss their lawsuit, the company is prepared to pursue all legal remedies to correct the record and protect its reputation."

What MWF is asking for includes the 2022 sponsorship fee and the reimbursement totaling $140,473; $885,000 for the stage sponsorship from 2023 through 2027; the total cost for removing, remodeling or replacing the Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden; and punitive damages, per the complaint.

As a "direct result" of the breach, "MWF is left without a sponsor for 2023 and beyond for the area of the Park currently occupied by the Klement's Sausage and Beer Garden," the complaint said.