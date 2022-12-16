ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is a timeline of 911 calls before a mother and daughter were found dead in a Milwaukee lake

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 6 days ago

Long before a mother and daughter were found dead in a vehicle submerged in water in an apparent murder-suicide, 911 dispatchers had a detailed description of their vehicle, their clothing and knowledge that the mother had threatened to harm them both.

Why all that information did not translate into an averted crisis is something officials are still trying to determine, as some of the public safety agencies involved in the incident subtly point fingers at each other.

What is clear, in 911 dispatch audio obtained through open records requests, is that no agency took charge to find the pair, identified as 25-year-old Khalilah S. Brister and 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson. Nor was any Amber Alert sent out, despite dispatchers and law enforcement having access to all the information that’s required in order to send one.

On Dec. 7, Brister and Tyrielle were the subject of several 911 calls from a family member and a bystander who said the pair were in a vehicle and the mother was threatening to drive the car into water. At one point or another, at least five public safety agencies were involved in the response.

The next day, the two were found submerged in Northridge Lake, on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Earlier this week, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley told reporters , “I think this is a conversation that we have to continue to have — particularly with all the other communities within Milwaukee County — to figure out how we make sure something like this doesn't happen again."

Here is a timeline of the events, according to press statements, dispatch audio and other materials obtained through an open records request from the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown Deer Police Department:

'She's going to go into the lake'

At 4:34 p.m. Dec. 7, the city of Milwaukee’s dispatch center contacts Milwaukee County’s Office of Emergency Operations, which houses county dispatch services for the sheriff’s office, about a call for a welfare check at Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach, a county-run park that is under the jurisdiction of sheriff’s deputies.

The call is the second time the grandmother contacted law enforcement that day. At 11 a.m., she reported her vehicle stolen and her daughter and granddaughter – Brister and Tyrielle – missing.

Now, as the city dispatcher describes it, the grandmother is reporting the two are in the grandmother’s car at the beach. The grandmother reported that Brister had been saying “she can’t take it anymore and she’s going to go into the lake.”

The grandmother is on the line as well and tells the county dispatcher there was a bystander at the beach who Tyrielle approached “to tell her that [Brister] is trying to kill her.”

This bystander obtained family contact information from Tyrielle and relayed it to her family.

At 4:39, at least three Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies start heading to the area.

At 4:43, a county dispatcher calls the bystander Tyrielle approached for more information. After speaking with Tyrielle, the bystander said, “we ran out by the pier, and the mom was standing on the pier, walking towards us, because she had just now seen us running towards her. And she was just bawling and just was saying she couldn’t do it anymore, and she was exhausted. She said she didn't have any gas money, so I gave her $20, and her and her daughter drove off, and they said they were going to Brown Deer Road and Green Bay Road to the gas station there.”

The intersection of West Brown Deer Road and North Green Bay Road is in Brown Deer, 12 miles north of the beach.

The bystander took a photo of the car they left in and provides dispatchers with a detailed description – the make, model, color and license plate number. She describes the clothing the mother and daughter wore.

Dispatchers then tell the responding officers the pair had left the area, but at least one deputy continued on to investigate the lakefront, according to the Office of Emergency Operations and the sheriff’s office. Audio of this interaction was not included in records released this week.

Around 4:53, a county dispatcher contacts North Shore dispatch, which covers seven northern Milwaukee suburbs, to tell them about the car heading to Brown Deer. The dispatcher relays the descriptions provided by the bystander, except for the license plate.

The North Shore dispatcher asks whose case it is. The county dispatcher responds, “They told me to transfer it to Brown Deer.”

At 4:55, just as a sheriff’s deputy says he can’t locate the subjects at the beach, a North Shore dispatcher makes contact with a Brown Deer police officer about the situation, what to look for and where to go. The dispatcher says, “I’ve got like a 20-minute frickin delay on it so I guarantee this person’s not going to be over there.”

Some time later, the officer tells dispatch he hasn’t seen anything near Green Bay and Brown Deer roads.

At 9:40 a.m. the next day, Dec. 8, the grandmother calls the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and says she remains concerned and had not spoken to her daughter since 4:30 p.m. the day before.

The office looks into it and begins steps to issue a critical missing persons investigation, but that is interrupted when Milwaukee police say they found the vehicle at 1:09 p.m. in Northridge Lake.

'A great deal of blame'

The family of Brister and Tyrielle set up a GoFundMe page to support the family . As of midday Friday, the page raised $2,700.

“The families are devastated and there is a great deal of blame going around,” a relative named Krystal Williams wrote on the webpage.

Williams said Brister had an “endearing giggle and smile that could just make your heart melt,” but she also acknowledged Brister was troubled.

“We didn't realize how troubled until it was much too late… if you know anyone who may be in need of counseling or therapy, help them now and not later. Don't ignore the signs,” Williams wrote.

She described Tyrielle as sassy, smart, silly and “super sweet.”

“She was only 7 and probably the boldest person I had ever met,” Williams wrote.

Questions over how call was answered

In the aftermath of the deaths, several agencies and elected officials have issued public statements weighing in on how the incident was handled .

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in Dec. 9 statement that when county dispatchers told deputies that Brister’s car left the lakefront, it canceled the call, suggesting deputies were no longer obligated to follow up.

Crowley, the county executive, and the county Office of Emergency Management, which runs the county dispatch operations, released statements saying dispatchers cannot cancel a call for service.

“Responding law enforcement personnel dictate all investigative actions and follow-up regarding a call for service. OEM’s 911 Communications Division dispatchers at the call center cannot, and do not, supersede the judgement of the investigating deputy on the scene,” the statements said.

Some have questioned why an Amber Alert was not issued for Tyrielle. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, there are three criteria for issuing an Amber Alert: the child must be 17 or younger; the child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death; and the initiating agency must have a sufficient amount of descriptive information about the child or the suspect.

Even if dispatchers and responding officers did not believe they had enough information to satisfy that criteria, dispatch audio released through open records requests shows that dispatchers had contact information for Tyrielle’s grandmother and the bystander at the beach.

In a follow-up statement Dec. 12, the sheriff’s office said it does have policies on missing person alerts that are implemented “when it is established that we are the primary investigating agency.”

It is unclear if the sheriff’s office and the Office of Emergency Management have opened internal investigations into how the incident was handled.

Christopher McGowan, the deputy director of the Office of Emergency Management, declined comment Friday. The sheriff's office did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

How to find support:

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

Sophie Carson and Ashley Luthern of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12 .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here is a timeline of 911 calls before a mother and daughter were found dead in a Milwaukee lake

Troy Hawkins
6d ago

I think we should hear from the 'lady' at the lake who heard 7yr old say 'my mom is trying to kill us!' Why didn't she grab the child & call 911? Any rational person who really thought a child was in imminent danger has a duty to step in & intervene! Grab the child, call 911! 😡

KAJ9
6d ago

I'm sorry, you can't blame the police when you knew full well she was need of mental heath assistance. And to take the life of your 7 yr old? Wow.

Joe Ddy
5d ago

to me this is obviously a lot of bureaucratic passing the buck. people and cases fall through the cracks that are created by one agency passing off a situation to another agency. all agencies should stay involved until the very end of any situation to preserve continuity. classic example of the system failing in its entirety

