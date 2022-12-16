ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Barrow state House member-elect Rampey released from jail; now facing 19 felony counts

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 6 days ago
A newly-elected state House representative from Barrow County was released from jail on bond Friday, but the charges against him multiplied from the time he was arrested on Thursday.

Daniel Edwin Rampey, 67, was initially arrested on three felony charges ranging from burglary to drug possession, but by Friday there were 19 felony counts filed against him, according to records at the Barrow County Detention Center.

Rampey, a Republican who was elected without opposition to the District 116 House seat, was released from custody on an $111,000 bond set by a Magistrate’s Court judge.

HQ threat:Elbert woman indicted by feds for threatening Democratic Party office in Athens

Rampey, who manages operations at the family-owned Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center, faces numerous charges stemming from the alleged theft of prescription narcotics from a residence in the assisted living complex.

Among the warrants filed against Rampey are six burglary charges, five exploitation of an elderly person, five charges of obtaining a controlled substance by theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation that led to Rampey’s arrest began a couple of weeks ago, when the sheriff’s office received information about “suspicious activity involving missing medications,” according to the sheriff’s office.

In an interview after the arrest, Sheriff Jud Smith said, “We had a couple of instances of him on video taking the items and today we had one as well. We actually filmed him going into the residence and taking the items.”

Investigators served search warrants on Thursday at Magnolia Estates and at Rampey’s home in Statham, according to Smith.

Rampey was scheduled to take office at the state House on Jan. 9. The status of his two-year term could not be determined Friday. The Georgia Attorney General Office said Friday they are not involved in the matter, and phone calls were not returned from the Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office and the Secretary of State’s office.

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information on the case should call its criminal investigations unit at (770) 307-3080, ext. 3083.

