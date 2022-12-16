EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Convention Center and two vacant El Paso Independent Schools will be used to house migrants, the City of El Paso announced Tuesday. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School, in Central El Paso, and the former Morehead Middle School, in West El Paso, for priority use for women, children, and families.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO