Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Denver Welcomed 175 Migrants This Week - More May Be On the WayTom HandyDenver, CO
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office holds Basic Peace Officer graduation class of 22-01
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Richard D. Wiles held the graduation ceremony for the Basic Peace Officer class of 22-01. The ceremony was held Thursday at 10 a.m. The group of hard-working individuals was honored for their many hours of study,...
cbs4local.com
25-year-old man accused of stabbing grandfather to death with fork
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with a fork. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles. The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Colmillo last Wednesday. The man who died was identified...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on the Border Highway Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash on the Border Highway west near Ascarate Lake. The crash happened before 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Only one vehicle was involved in this crash and no injuries were reported, according...
cbs4local.com
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to crash on I-10 in November
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a crash on I-10 west at Schuster last month. Investigators obtained a warrant for 36-year-old Vicent Manuel Soto. Soto turned himself in at the police station on Wednesday. Soto is held at...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
cbs4local.com
Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new District Attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
cbs4local.com
Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD vacant schools to houses migrants to open Friday, next week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District will use two of its vacant schools to help the city of El Paso house migrants. El Paso is working with the city to shelter migrants after the El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday. To...
cbs4local.com
Texas National Guard, DPS troopers conduct training exercise on border near downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas National Guard troops and Texas state troopers conducted training exercises on the border near downtown El Paso on Tuesday. The Texas National Guard troops constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border. Texas governor Greg Abbott deployed 400 Texas National Guard troops to...
cbs4local.com
2 vacant schools, El Paso Convention Center, will be used as migrant shelters, city says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Convention Center and two vacant El Paso Independent Schools will be used to house migrants, the City of El Paso announced Tuesday. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School, in Central El Paso, and the former Morehead Middle School, in West El Paso, for priority use for women, children, and families.
cbs4local.com
Fire damages home in Mesquite Historic District
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire damaged a home in Las Cruces Tuesday night, the fire department announced Wednesday. A total of 30 firefighters responded to the fire on the 300 block of north San Pedro Street in the Mesquite Historic District. The fire caused extensive fire and...
cbs4local.com
Dozens of migrants continue sleeping on streets even as shelter opens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
cbs4local.com
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
cbs4local.com
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
cbs4local.com
Retreat Center uses donations and money from their own funds to help house migrants
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A retreat center in Las Cruces with limited resources was doing everything they could to continue helping migrants. Father Thomas Smith with the Holy Cross Retreat Center said that while they used donations from the community they had to get money from their own funds.
cbs4local.com
El Paso activates emergency operations center to address migrant crisis response
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center following the city's disaster declaration, in order to centralize the community’s response to the migrant crisis. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the lift of Title 42 on Monday. The City...
cbs4local.com
Possible DPS inspections cause backup for semitrucks in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Semitrucks were waiting for bumper to bumper for inspections by Texas state troopers on Monday. Semitrucks were backed-up off Artcraft and Upper Valley Road. Long lines were seen in both directions. The line started at the Santa Teresa port of entry. All of the...
Comments / 0