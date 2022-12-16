ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
25-year-old man accused of stabbing grandfather to death with fork

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with a fork. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles. The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Colmillo last Wednesday. The man who died was identified...
EL PASO, TX
New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
EL PASO, TX
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
EL PASO, TX
Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
SANTA TERESA, NM
2 vacant schools, El Paso Convention Center, will be used as migrant shelters, city says

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Convention Center and two vacant El Paso Independent Schools will be used to house migrants, the City of El Paso announced Tuesday. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School, in Central El Paso, and the former Morehead Middle School, in West El Paso, for priority use for women, children, and families.
EL PASO, TX
Fire damages home in Mesquite Historic District

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire damaged a home in Las Cruces Tuesday night, the fire department announced Wednesday. A total of 30 firefighters responded to the fire on the 300 block of north San Pedro Street in the Mesquite Historic District. The fire caused extensive fire and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Dozens of migrants continue sleeping on streets even as shelter opens

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
EL PASO, TX
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
EL PASO, TX
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
EL PASO, TX
Possible DPS inspections cause backup for semitrucks in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Semitrucks were waiting for bumper to bumper for inspections by Texas state troopers on Monday. Semitrucks were backed-up off Artcraft and Upper Valley Road. Long lines were seen in both directions. The line started at the Santa Teresa port of entry. All of the...
SANTA TERESA, NM

