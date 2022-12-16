Read full article on original website
Related
Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana
The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters. Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Temperatures took a dive in Dillon as conditions dropped 26 degrees in just three minutes
DILLON, Mont. - The weather across Montana has been frightful this week, and people in Dillon saw a fast fall in degrees early in the morning on Wednesday. In just three minutes, the temperature fell 26 degrees in Dillon as the Arctic cold front passed between 4:22 am and 4:25 am.
newsnationnow.com
Live storm coverage: -50 in Montana, more flights canceled
(NewsNation) — Temperatures are plunging as a winter storm bears down ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country. Get live updates as the storm affects millions, complicating holiday travel.
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
voicesofmontana.com
Freezing Montana! Today – Emergency shelters around Montana.
When temperatures in Montana get cold, they can get deathly cold. At windchills of 40 below, frostbite can take hold in 5 minutes. With dangerous cold conditions across the state, we’ll talk with emergency shelter providers from Kalispell to Bozeman to hear about the ways they are preparing, and reaching out to the homeless in their communities to try and save lives.
mtpr.org
Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana
An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday
Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada. “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Hazardous cold & wind chills, snow showers linger
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We have declared today & tomorrow Weather Alert Days for travel impacts due to snow/blowing snow and hazardous cold. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90- southwest Montana in particular. However, new snow amounts will stay light. Breezy winds will blow around snow, impacting visibility at times, especially in the higher terrain and across southwest Montana.
Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?
It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.22.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. ————————...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Wind Chill Warning with 50 Below Possible In Effect For Billings
Good news for the winter weather lovers out there, the National Weather Service has just issued a notice related to the cold snap we are experiencing in Montana. Wind Chill Warning (Now through 6 PM Wednesday) According to NWS Billings, a wind chill warning is now in effect until 6...
yourbigsky.com
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
montanarightnow.com
Flights could be delayed due to cold temperatures
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the severe weather wreaking havoc on flight schedules right now. This holiday week is still projected to be the biggest travel week we've seen in about three years. But cold temps in Montana could impact your flights. "Temperatures are approaching the point where the de-icing...
yourbigsky.com
Does it help to leave the faucet on with freezing temps?
With Billings experiencing frigid temperatures, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is having a frozen pipe burst. Fortunately, there are a few ways to try and avoid this when temperatures are so low. American Red Cross lists a few ways to avoid a frozen pipe and how to...
msuexponent.com
Temperatures to hit record low in Southwest Montana
BUTTE, Mont. -- The weather isn't frightful yet, but it isn't exactly delightful either. And it'll be even less so in the coming days as areas across the state, specifically in Southwest Montana, will experience record low temperatures.
Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold
With the coldest temperatures in 30 to 40 years set to hit Montana this week, organizations that serve Montana’s population experiencing homelessness are preparing to be well over capacity, and some are looking to overflow sites to protect people from freezing to death. Low temperatures are expected to reach -30 to -40 degrees across the […] The post Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0