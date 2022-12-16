Pistons guard, former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Pistons' Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons guard and former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021 , is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance on Nov. 9 in a loss at Boston.

He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the league this season, potentially putting them in a position to draft 7-foot-4 French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama in June.

The Pistons said during a workout Thursday as part of his end-stage rehab for return to play, forward Isaiah Livers re-aggravated the joint in his right shoulder during contact and live play.

Livers, who averages 5.8 points, will continue rehabilitation and be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks by team medical staff.

Visits from OU, Florida State headline OSU softball's 2023 schedule

With sights set on once again ending the season in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State softball team will begin its campaign in Mexico.

The Cowgirls, who have made the last three Women’s College World Series, will open the season against Oregon, North Carolina, Maryland and Ole Miss in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Feb. 10-12 .

And the regular season will end with the annual three-game Bedlam series, with OU coming to Stillwater on May 5-7.

In all, the Cowgirls are set to play 26 regular-season games against teams that were in the NCAA Tournament last May.

OSU will open the home schedule on March 3-5 in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational, with Maine, Missouri, South Dakota State and Tarleton State on the slate.

In the month of March, OSU will play 15 of 17 games at Cowgirl Stadium, with single-game trips to Central Arkansas and Tulsa. During that stretch, OSU will welcome Florida State for a three-game series March 10-12.

Arizona State and Central Florida come to town for the OSU Mizuno Classic.

Big 12 play opens with a visit from Baylor on March 24-26 and includes conference visits from Iowa State and OU to wrap up the regular season.

5 Oklahoma high school teams to compete in National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced Wednesday the schedule for its inaugural Dual Classic.

The dual tournament will be held Dec. 21-22 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater and will feature some of the top high school teams in the country, including five Oklahoma squads.

The tournament will include four pools, with four teams in each pool.

Stillwater will be in Pool A, Blackwell is in B, Bixby and Tuttle are in C and Edmond North is in D.

All 40 dual matches will stream on FloWrestling.org.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett to have surgery on broken hand

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and former Tulsa Booker T. Washington star Tyler Lockett will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, but the team is optimistic he could return before the end of the regular season.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that there is no set timeline for Lockett's return but there is hope the standout receiver may only be sidelined for a short time.

Lockett was injured late in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night. The injury appears to have occurred when Lockett was hit hard and fell awkwardly with 3:47 remaining in the game.

Lockett has missed only one game in his career due to injury and that came at the end of the 2016 season. Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Extra points

College football: Former Bixby star Braylin Presley announced on social media Friday he will transfer from Oklahoma State to Tulsa. The true freshman appeared in seven games this year, either as a slot receiver or special teams contributor, and caught five passes for 26 yards. A tailback in high school, Presley told the Tulsa World he had hoped to be used more at that position. Presley is the younger brother of OSU star receiver Brennan Presley.

WNBA: Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments come a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that she intends to return to the court with the Mercury.

College basketball/NBA: Former forward and longtime college basketball coach Louis Orr has died at 64. Orr's family in a statement sent by Georgetown said he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr starred at Syracuse from 1976-80 and had his No. 55 retired in 2015. He was a second-round pick by Indiana and played two seasons with the Pacers before spending six seasons playing for the New York Knicks. Orr later coached at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green. He was an assistant on coach Patrick Ewing's staff at Georgetown for five seasons before transitioning to special assistant in the spring.

-Staff and wire reports

