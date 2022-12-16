Documenting the University District, parents aren't happy with busing changes

Good morning, Columbus!

Sheridan spent the morning after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan walking around the University District with David A. Kellough. He leaves his University District home on 12th Avenue every Sunday morning for a walk around the Columbus neighborhood to tell a story.

He has been sharing his Sunday morning walks on his Twitter account — UDHCMH.

By day, he is an imaging informatics consultant at Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

Most people who live in the University District only stay there during the school year. They flock to campus from across the state and country, stick around for four to six years, graduate and then leave. Even if they stay in Columbus, many migrate to other neighborhoods, leaving their college years behind.

"More people have probably lived here than any other neighborhood in the state," he said. "People come in and out so fast that it's hard for any folklore to percolate."

For Kellough, his goal is all about documenting the neighborhood's shared history.

"It's the little traces of people that they leave behind and tell a story," Kellough said.

