Documenting the University District, parents aren't happy with busing changes
There has been no shortage of education news lately as Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson announced she will step down after the school year and Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon announced she will retire after the school year.
This week for the newsletter I thought we could enjoy Sheridan’s feature story on the man behind a Twitter account who loves to share history about the University District. As someone who lived in the University District for three years, I found this story quite interesting!
Sheridan spent the morning after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan walking around the University District with David A. Kellough. He leaves his University District home on 12th Avenue every Sunday morning for a walk around the Columbus neighborhood to tell a story.
He has been sharing his Sunday morning walks on his Twitter account — UDHCMH.
By day, he is an imaging informatics consultant at Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.
Most people who live in the University District only stay there during the school year. They flock to campus from across the state and country, stick around for four to six years, graduate and then leave. Even if they stay in Columbus, many migrate to other neighborhoods, leaving their college years behind.
"More people have probably lived here than any other neighborhood in the state," he said. "People come in and out so fast that it's hard for any folklore to percolate."
For Kellough, his goal is all about documenting the neighborhood's shared history.
"It's the little traces of people that they leave behind and tell a story," Kellough said.
Read more of Sheridan’s story here.
- The new year will bring major busing changes to students who rely on Columbus City Schools buses for transportation, but not everyone is excited about it.
- Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair told The Dispatch on Monday that the board had not asked Superintendent Talisa Dixon to retire and said Dixon would "absolutely" leave the district in a better spot than when she took the reins of the state's largest district in 2019.
- After dealing with COVID's impact, the first teachers union strike since 1975, busing problems and other stressful issues, retiring Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon told The Dispatch that it was "time to think about focusing on me."
- After nearly a decade leading Kenyon College, President Sean M. Decatur has announced his departure to take over the American Museum of Natural History.
