Steph Curry Breaks Silence Following Shoulder Injury

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke for the first time since his shoulder injury

The Golden State Warriors suffered a significant blow during their last game, when superstar point guard Steph Curry injured his left shoulder. It was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Curry is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with his shoulder injury, which would come out to around 10-12 games.

Curry addressed the media on Friday for the first time since suffering the injury, and shared his happiness with surgery not being a requirement.

"From what I know about shoulder injuries and situations like that, any time you can avoid surgery or anything like that its great news," Curry said. "It's the first time I've done it, and those usually take a little longer than if it's a recurring thing. Just gotta trust the plan that we have and do my work."

When asked about a timetable, Curry said that his recovery should speed up quite a bit once he gets through the initial phases that will take a little longer.

"Back end [of recovery] should be a lot quicker than the front end from what I've been told," Curry said. "Hard to say, because it's the first time I've done it. Just knowing it's the first time, I try to stay away from even me mentally trying to predict how long it's gonna be. They'll let me know."

