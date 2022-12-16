Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
El Paso family claims their father is not receiving cancer medication while in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso family said their father is not getting the cancer treatment he needs while incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail Annex. Benjamin Guerrero, 60, was arrested on Nov. 13 and is accused of driving while intoxicated third or more, according to jail records.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
KFOX 14
25-year-old man accused of stabbing grandfather to death with fork
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with a fork. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles. The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Colmillo last Wednesday. The man who died was identified...
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on the Border Highway Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash on the Border Highway west near Ascarate Lake. The crash happened before 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Only one vehicle was involved in this crash and no injuries were reported, according...
KFOX 14
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police on pursuit held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of leading Las Cruces police officers on a pursuit is being held without bond, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Coty Jimenez, 30, is charged with three counts of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, two counts...
KFOX 14
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to crash on I-10 in November
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a crash on I-10 west at Schuster last month. Investigators obtained a warrant for 36-year-old Vicent Manuel Soto. Soto turned himself in at the police station on Wednesday. Soto is held at...
KFOX 14
New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
KFOX 14
Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
KFOX 14
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
KFOX 14
Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
KFOX 14
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
KFOX 14
Migrants continue sleeping outside even as temporaray shelter opens
EL PASO, Texa (KFOX14) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD vacant schools to houses migrants to open Friday, next week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District will use two of its vacant schools to help the city of El Paso house migrants. El Paso is working with the city to shelter migrants after the El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday. To...
KFOX 14
16-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the pedestrian who died in an incident in the Lower Valley on Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz. The incident happened at 9200 North Loop around 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Altima...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces migrant shelter sells food to make up for lack of federal funding
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Calvario Methodist Church migrant shelter sold tamales, pozole, and menudo to start fundraising and stop relying on money from the government. As buses continued to drop off migrants at El Calvario, leaders told KFOX14 they planned on being self-sustaining without relying on...
KFOX 14
Retreat Center in Las Cruces uses money from their own funds to help house migrants
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A retreat center in Las Cruces with limited resources was doing everything it could to continue helping migrants. Father Thomas Smith with the Holy Cross Retreat Center said that while they used donations from the community they had to get money from their own funds.
KFOX 14
Texas National Guard, DPS troopers conduct training exercise on border near downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas National Guard troops and Texas state troopers conducted training exercises on the border near downtown El Paso on Tuesday. The Texas National Guard troops constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border. Texas governor Greg Abbott deployed 400 Texas National Guard troops to...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services Center to be closed for staff training
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public for part of the day on Thursday to allow for staff training. The shelter will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services.
KFOX 14
El Paso's top chefs are raising the bar on cuisine scene
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — When it comes to a dynamic new player working to elevate El Paso's cuisine scene, look no further than Santiago Estrada - the head chef and co-owner of Casa Pantera. "We wanted to fill a void in our community regarding the dining scene," Estrada...
