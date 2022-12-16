ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police look for motorcyclist who crashed into home garage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed into the garage door on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

25-year-old man accused of stabbing grandfather to death with fork

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with a fork. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles. The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Colmillo last Wednesday. The man who died was identified...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man accused of leading Las Cruces police on pursuit held without bond

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of leading Las Cruces police officers on a pursuit is being held without bond, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Coty Jimenez, 30, is charged with three counts of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, two counts...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrants continue sleeping outside even as temporaray shelter opens

EL PASO, Texa (KFOX14) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

16-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the pedestrian who died in an incident in the Lower Valley on Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz. The incident happened at 9200 North Loop around 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Altima...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department headquarters evacuated due to possible gas leak

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department headquarters is being evacuated due to a possible gas leak Monday afternoon. The police headquarters is located at 911 N. Raynor. Headquarters will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided. Sign up to receive the top...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Animal Services Center to be closed for staff training

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public for part of the day on Thursday to allow for staff training. The shelter will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's top chefs are raising the bar on cuisine scene

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — When it comes to a dynamic new player working to elevate El Paso's cuisine scene, look no further than Santiago Estrada - the head chef and co-owner of Casa Pantera. "We wanted to fill a void in our community regarding the dining scene," Estrada...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy