Taxes to rise in Greenfield Twp. after court approval of millage increase
Greenfield Twp. residents will see an uptick in their municipal property tax bills next year after a Lackawanna County judge agreed to let the township increase its general fund millage over the limit set by state law. The township plans to use the new revenue to help cover the cost...
Ricketts celebrates economic development award at Lincoln Kawasaki plant
Gov. Pete Ricketts took what he said will be his last tour as governor of a manufacturing plant on Thursday in Lincoln. Ricketts, whose term as governor will end in less than two weeks, and Director of Economic Development Tony Goins visited the Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant in northwest Lincoln to celebrate the state's latest economic award, a Silver Shovel from Area Development magazine.
Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
Deputy prosecutor, former judge picked to oversee Indiana's securities industry
The state entity responsible for maintaining the integrity of Indiana's securities industry through appropriate regulation will have a new leader in the new year. Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales, a Republican who takes office Jan. 1, has selected former Hancock Superior Judge Marie Castetter to serve as Indiana's securities commissioner and to lead the securities division of the secretary of state's office.
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state
SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
U.S. Census: Illinois population estimate continues to decline, another 110K fewer on net
(The Center Square) – More people have left Illinois in the past year, marking the ninth year of consecutive population decline. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates released Thursday show 110,127 fewer people in Illinois on net than the year before. In 2021,...
IL law requires updated smoke alarms by Jan. 1
Illinois residents are being required by law next month to replace certain smoke detectors. The Illinois Fire Safety and the General Assembly worked together to pass a law requiring residents to replace their alarms with the type that have a 10-year sealed battery. This goes into effect Jan. 1. The law applies to alarms with removable batteries, or those that are not hardwired, according to a press release.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Jersey
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Jersey using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Knott County site will help Eastern Kentucky rebuild from flood
(The Center Square) – The rebuilding effort in Eastern Kentucky from the devastating flooding that occurred over the summer took another step forward. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured a 75-acre lot in Talcum in Knott County. The high-ground land was owned by Shawn and Tammy Adams, and the development could nearly quadruple in size to about 300 acres.
YWCA Northcentral PA distributes 500 winter coats to area children
With outside temperatures getting colder, many people will be reaching in their closets for a warm, winter coat. However, some families with children in the area can't afford to do this. Fortunately, the YWCA Northcentral PA in Williamsport held an event on Wednesday to help area kids. Called the "Share...
Arizona's population growth leads the West in latest Census estimate
(The Center Square) – More than 94,000 people are calling Arizona home than they did amid the waning months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual state population estimates Thursday morning. The measure dips into state births, deaths, immigrants from outside the country and those moving into one state from another. The data is from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Carolina using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor appoints new judge to fill vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals
The Indiana Court of Appeals vacancy created when Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, took his seat on the Supreme Court in September will be filled by a county judge from northeast Indiana. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday appointed Judge Dana Kenworthy, of Grant County, to the 15-judge...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NY state legislators approve $32K raise to become nation's highest paid
ALBANY — Christmas came early for New York lawmakers as they gave themselves a $32,000 pay raise Thursday during a one-day special session. The Democrat-led Legislature returned to Albany to vote on a measure increasing their own salaries from $110,000 to $142,000 — making senators and Assembly members the highest paid state lawmakers in the country.
Amid turmoil in state's child welfare system, acting secretary promoted to permanent job
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis. Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and...
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
Weather service: Cold, wind is here with more on the way
More extreme winter weather is still expected to enter this region between about 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. today. National Weather Service meteorologists have said a large portion of the country is affected by the winter weather moving in from Canada. Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
Working outside in these 'dangerously frigid' temps? What you and your employer should know
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging Texas employers to protect workers, especially those working outdoors, from the dangers of cold stress this weekend. With a wind chill advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Friday and hard freeze warning in effect through midday, OSHA...
