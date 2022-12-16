ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores

 6 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products. The recall was issued due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The product contains shellfish (shrimp), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product’s label.

The Crispy Chicken with Almonds products were made on Nov. 17, 2022. The product can be recognized by matching the following with the product’s label:

  • 18.5 oz packages of “INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTREE” with lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, and a best by date 05/24/2023.

The product bears the USDA mark of inspection but does not bear the establishment number on the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Walmart reports that the frozen chicken product was sold in 36 of its stores across Kansas.

The product was recalled after the firm notified FSIS that they received a customer complaint reporting shrimp in a product labeled as Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating these products has been received by the FSIS yet. Those concerned with injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS warns that these products may still be in customer’s freezers. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Those who have questions can contact the InnovAsian Cuisine hotline at 1-800-324-5140. You can also call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854). To read through the full recall alert on the USDA’s website, click here.

