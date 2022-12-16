Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover
Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calling all students: Snag this holiday deal for Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up on a nice holiday deal from the organizers of Hamilton in Hawaii!. Hawaii students can now purchase discounted tickets to the popular Broadway musical. It’s $25 for any available performance through Jan. 29. Students must show a valid student ID on the day of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule. The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines. David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
KITV.com
Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
More fireworks in Hawaii brings pet anxiety
"We are hearing more incidents of fireworks happening not just around New Year's Eve and 4th of July which you would normally think about," Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Brandy Shimabukuro said.
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the...
divenewswire.com
Incredible Opportunity: Scuba Shack Maui Now Available
Scuba Shack loves diving. If you’re like us and enjoy being underwater more than you like being above water- welcome aboard! Our experienced crew is here to guide you through our amazing underwater world in the waters around Maui. With our unique valet diving we offer you excellent service, a custom designed dive boat, brand new state-of-the-art dive gear, great fun, good pricing and we even have a hot shower onboard. Give us a call and find out why we’ve been rated the #1 dive shop on Maui, Hawaii, and the entire Pacific and Indian Oceans!
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. This is the second time a fire has broken out at the home. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:19 AM...
LIST: Best restaurants for Christmas dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Get in the Christmas spirit with these holiday films shot in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Binging seasonal movies has become a holiday tradition for many. And the islands have been the backdrop for more than a few must-watch Christmas flicks. Here’s your must-have list of holiday movies filmed in Hawaii:. 1. Same Time, Next Christmas is a 2019 ABC film starring...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Good news for your budget: Economists predict a rapid drop in inflation for Hawaii next year
Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand a powerful hurricane. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled...
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Several...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
Comments / 1