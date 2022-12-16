ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover

Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Entertainment: The Rock gives an update on 'Black Adam'. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said there will...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the...
HAWAII STATE
divenewswire.com

Incredible Opportunity: Scuba Shack Maui Now Available

Scuba Shack loves diving. If you’re like us and enjoy being underwater more than you like being above water- welcome aboard! Our experienced crew is here to guide you through our amazing underwater world in the waters around Maui. With our unique valet diving we offer you excellent service, a custom designed dive boat, brand new state-of-the-art dive gear, great fun, good pricing and we even have a hot shower onboard. Give us a call and find out why we’ve been rated the #1 dive shop on Maui, Hawaii, and the entire Pacific and Indian Oceans!
HAWAII STATE
GreenMatters

Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Holiday travel woes continue with a number of flights delayed, canceled

Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:19 AM...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Get in the Christmas spirit with these holiday films shot in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Binging seasonal movies has become a holiday tradition for many. And the islands have been the backdrop for more than a few must-watch Christmas flicks. Here’s your must-have list of holiday movies filmed in Hawaii:. 1. Same Time, Next Christmas is a 2019 ABC film starring...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter

‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Several...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy