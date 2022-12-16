Read full article on original website
Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
ENC Pride: Drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event for New Year’s Eve scheduled to be held by ENC Pride has been canceled. The event was scheduled to be held at The Garage in New Bern on New Year’s Eve from 3-5:30 p.m. On its Facebook page on Wednesday, ENC Pride posted information about the event being canceled. […]
Duplin County organizations lending helping hand during holidays
KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) — During the holidays, it can be a difficult time to make ends meet. The Duplin County Health Department and Duplin Christian Ministries Outreach are teaming up to help people before Christmas by giving away items they may need. These organizations are helping grant Christmas wishes this year with food boxes and […]
Fire dancing lessons light up Le Moulin Rouge de Danse in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Digital reporter Shannon Baker went to Washington to meet with Stuart Lannon, a fire dance expert and instructor at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse studio. Lannon said that he learned the art of fire dance and performance with his brothers by watching and talking to people that already knew how. “I […]
Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
Lenoir County Public Schools transportation director ends ‘good ride’ after 45 years
KINSTON, N.C. — A long list of metaphors could describe the place LCPS Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell finds himself now. Last stop. Off duty. Parking the bus. Mitchell – formally known as the Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell – has one he likes best. “It’s been a good ride,” he says. And a long one. Nearly […]
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
Rezoning request for area in Winterville shocks many during Monday’s Pitt Co. BOC meeting
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested to rezone Corey Road and Worthington Road in Winterville into a general commercial zone to add to Sawyer’s Fun Park. But many residents have been expressing concern over the request. “We live right behind it. He was talking about putting go-karts within a few 100 feet […]
Families welcome back Marines to Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for Christmas, 90 Marines returned home to Camp Lejuene Wednesday after serving their country. Members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division came home after supporting Continuing Promise 2022. They helped set up medical treatment sites, provided security and screening assistance alongside the Haitian National […]
ENC football players sign their NLI; Busy day for ECU, other NC schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day most athletes dream about happening. Check out some of the athletes from Eastern North Carolina who have made it official. Scroll down to check out how East Carolina and the other schools in the state are doing. New Bern’s Keith Sampson Jr. leads a […]
Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It’s now open for business and many say it’s a long time coming. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that a grocery store is open in the town again. “You keep your money in your town, which is very important […]
Marine Corps officer from Camp Lejeune killed in Iraq
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — The Department of Defense announced the death of a Marine who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died Dec. 19, as the result of a non-combat related incident in Iraq. The incident is under investigation. Lecce was assigned to the […]
Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness for cases in Wayne, Edgecombe counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The sentences of six people were commuted on Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper. That includes people in cases that took place in Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Pardons of forgiveness were also issued to four others, including one for a crime that happened in Wayne County. The pardons and commutations were issued […]
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
