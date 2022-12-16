ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Heating Up With Holly: Dressing for cold weather

We have already brought the heat to the kitchen. Let's keep the fire burning.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Last-minute shopping in Greenville: Good for local businesses

Last-minute shoppers are keeping our local stores busy.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ronald McDonald house in Greenville

Caring for families through the holidays at Greenville's Ronald McDonald house.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Duplin County organizations lending helping hand during holidays

KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) — During the holidays, it can be a difficult time to make ends meet. The Duplin County Health Department and Duplin Christian Ministries Outreach are teaming up to help people before Christmas by giving away items they may need. These organizations are helping grant Christmas wishes this year with food boxes and […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fire dancing lessons light up Le Moulin Rouge de Danse in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Digital reporter Shannon Baker went to Washington to meet with Stuart Lannon, a fire dance expert and instructor at Le Moulin Rouge de Danse studio. Lannon said that he learned the art of fire dance and performance with his brothers by watching and talking to people that already knew how. “I […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Families welcome back Marines to Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for Christmas, 90 Marines returned home to Camp Lejuene Wednesday after serving their country. Members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division came home after supporting Continuing Promise 2022. They helped set up medical treatment sites, provided security and screening assistance alongside the Haitian National […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It’s now open for business and many say it’s a long time coming. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that a grocery store is open in the town again. “You keep your money in your town, which is very important […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

Marine Corps officer from Camp Lejeune killed in Iraq

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WNCT) — The Department of Defense announced the death of a Marine who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Jefferson, Tenn., died Dec. 19, as the result of a non-combat related incident in Iraq. The incident is under investigation. Lecce was assigned to the […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
WINTERVILLE, NC

