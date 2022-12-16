ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 56

R. Woods
5d ago

In this day and time it’s good to see how kind and gracious Governor Hogan is to Govern elect Wes Moore and his family. That shows class, until other with the Republican Party.

Reply(6)
10
Gregory Walker
5d ago

This is what civility looks like. I would always have tremendous respect for Hogan. While the rest of the party have gone off the sanity train , I hope people Like Hogan, can still have a place and be a voice of reason.

Reply(1)
5
Otaka Karhou
5d ago

True unity and appreciate both leaders for doing this. It’s unity among people of Maryland.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: Why I Oppose In-District Voting And The Debate Surrounding It

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — The following letter comes from Josh Guy of Mechanicsville, Maryland. “There has been a great debate in St. Mary’s County, over the past two years, involving Delegate Brian Crosby’s (D-St. Mary’s) bill to change the way the citizens of St. Mary’s vote for their commissioners. The proposal would change the county commissioner form of government from at-large voting to in-district voting.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Erek L. Barron, US Attorney for the District of MD

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Erek L. Barron. He is the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, which makes him the chief federal law enforcement officer in our state. He supervises a staff of nearly 100 attorneys who investigate and prosecute national security threats, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, organized crime, gang violence, public corruption, cybercrime, financial and healthcare fraud and civil rights violations.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
sunshinewhispers.com

The Best Coffee Shops in Maryland (Reader Recommended!)

Coffee makes everything better, doesn’t it? And really, when you are out exploring it’s always good to know where you can get a hot drink (or a cold drink) and some great eats!. So, I polled my readers about what are the best coffee houses in Maryland. And...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Ricky Cox Sworn In As Calvert County Sheriff

SOLOMONS, Md. – Ricky Cox was sworn in on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to become the new Sheriff of Calvert County. According to his campaign website, Cox grew up on a tobacco farm in Huntingtown. In 2000, Cox became a United States Marine and served two tours of duty in Iraq.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Government Announces Holiday Schedules

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day. In addition:. The Appeal Solid...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Housing Market Sees Signs Of A Chill As Winter Approaches

HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of the year nears, the Southern Maryland housing market has seen several major changes from this time over the past several years. According to the most recent data from the Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®, although fewer homes are selling and are selling at a slower pace, prices have begun to fluctuate across most of the region.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Sponsors National Archery In The Schools Program In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) will once again be sponsored by the department’s Wildlife and Heritage Service. This in-school offering will be an integral part of the department’s larger educational programming and...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy