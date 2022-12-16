Read full article on original website
R. Woods
5d ago
In this day and time it’s good to see how kind and gracious Governor Hogan is to Govern elect Wes Moore and his family. That shows class, until other with the Republican Party.
Gregory Walker
5d ago
This is what civility looks like. I would always have tremendous respect for Hogan. While the rest of the party have gone off the sanity train , I hope people Like Hogan, can still have a place and be a voice of reason.
Otaka Karhou
5d ago
True unity and appreciate both leaders for doing this. It’s unity among people of Maryland.
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElisabeth AburuWashington, DC
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Washington, DC?East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Why I Oppose In-District Voting And The Debate Surrounding It
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — The following letter comes from Josh Guy of Mechanicsville, Maryland. “There has been a great debate in St. Mary’s County, over the past two years, involving Delegate Brian Crosby’s (D-St. Mary’s) bill to change the way the citizens of St. Mary’s vote for their commissioners. The proposal would change the county commissioner form of government from at-large voting to in-district voting.
baltimorebrew.com
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
wypr.org
Newsmaker: Erek L. Barron, US Attorney for the District of MD
Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Erek L. Barron. He is the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, which makes him the chief federal law enforcement officer in our state. He supervises a staff of nearly 100 attorneys who investigate and prosecute national security threats, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, organized crime, gang violence, public corruption, cybercrime, financial and healthcare fraud and civil rights violations.
Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office
Lierman is putting together her team at an unusual time in state government, with a new governor and a new attorney general taking office at the same time she is. The post Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
Bay Net
Groundbreaking Wild Turkey Research Set To Begin In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This winter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the first comprehensive study of wild turkeys ever conducted in the state. The 3-year research project aims to answer many questions about factors potentially impacting turkey populations. “Wild turkeys are an important game bird...
Prince George’s school CEO, other school leaders testify at hearing for embattled board chair Juanita Miller
Goldson testifies school board approves contracts for permanent legal services, claim disputed at hearing. The post Prince George’s school CEO, other school leaders testify at hearing for embattled board chair Juanita Miller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces activation of emergency response operations for winter storm, urges caution for holiday travel
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that the state has activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm that is set to enter the region beginning overnight. With the storm expected to create hazardous conditions, state officials are urging Marylanders to closely monitor the forecast and adjust holiday travel plans as necessary, building in extra time in case of delays.
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
sunshinewhispers.com
The Best Coffee Shops in Maryland (Reader Recommended!)
Coffee makes everything better, doesn’t it? And really, when you are out exploring it’s always good to know where you can get a hot drink (or a cold drink) and some great eats!. So, I polled my readers about what are the best coffee houses in Maryland. And...
Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board
Besides Miller, a few other school leaders may testify on her behalf this week. The post Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
Two of the three picks already work for the current attorney general. The post Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
Without public clues as to who the administration is considering to lead the department, all that’s available is to lay out what directions they might take and why. The post Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Bay Net
Ricky Cox Sworn In As Calvert County Sheriff
SOLOMONS, Md. – Ricky Cox was sworn in on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to become the new Sheriff of Calvert County. According to his campaign website, Cox grew up on a tobacco farm in Huntingtown. In 2000, Cox became a United States Marine and served two tours of duty in Iraq.
Bay Net
Calvert County Government Announces Holiday Schedules
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day. In addition:. The Appeal Solid...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Housing Market Sees Signs Of A Chill As Winter Approaches
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of the year nears, the Southern Maryland housing market has seen several major changes from this time over the past several years. According to the most recent data from the Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®, although fewer homes are selling and are selling at a slower pace, prices have begun to fluctuate across most of the region.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bay Net
DNR Sponsors National Archery In The Schools Program In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) will once again be sponsored by the department’s Wildlife and Heritage Service. This in-school offering will be an integral part of the department’s larger educational programming and...
Bay Net
Cold-Stunning Threatens Aquatic Wildlife – Marylanders Asked To Help
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources asks visitors to the Chesapeake Bay to be vigilant for marine mammals or sea turtles who show signs of cold-stunning or hypothermia. Cold stunning occurs in late autumn and early winter when the Bay’s water temperatures start to fall.
