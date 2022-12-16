Charlotte Tilbury’s New Limited-Edition Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit Is for the One Who Wants a Voluminous Pout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard not to fall in love with all of Charlotte Tilbury’s viral beauty and skin care products, but its “Pillow Talk” line stands out the most. This universally flattering nude hue blows all other colors out of the water and is so beloved that one of the lip products is sold worldwide every two minutes. For that reason, my ears perked up when I heard about the new holiday launch from the brand. Its latest launch is an extension of its bestselling “Pillow Talk” line — the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit, perfectly presented in the label’s festive, easy-to-gift pink and gold quilted packaging.

While Charlotte Tilbury’s products were once an insider beauty secret for editors and celebs, it has now been packaged up to inspire your gifting ideas. That’s why it’s no surprise that I rushed to get my hands on the Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit. Ahead, read on to learn more about what makes this makeup set the perfect beauty gift for any woman on your shopping list .

Product Tested : Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit

: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm: hyaluronic acid, C-peptide, polymers, hydrating butters harvested from Amazonian Rainforest trees, and Passion fruit seed oil Matte Revolution Lipstick: antioxidant lipstick tree and orchid extract Collagen Lip Bath: Mustard sprout extract, marine collagen, coconut oil, peppermint extract Lip Cheat Lip Liner: Hyaluronic acid, beeswax, micronised powders, jojoba seed oil, ceresin,

Period of Testing : One month

: One month Price of Product : $49

: $49 Pros: Valued at $66 but sold for $49 The Pillow Talk color is a one-size-fits-all neutral Creates an appearance of plumped lips Perfectly presented in the label’s new, easy-to-gift Pillow Talk packaging for the holiday season Products go on rich and emollient

Cons : Charlotte Tilbury is not a clean skin care/beauty brand Lip liner runs out quickly The Matte Revolution lipstick isn’t ideal for dry and/or mature lips

: Testing Verdict : If you enjoy or want to try out Charlotte Tilbury’s lip products and specifically its beloved mauve-pink shade called “Pillow Talk,” this set is a great budget-friendly way to do so. Plus, the new gift packaging makes it easy to please any beauty lover.

About Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury was founded in 2013 by a renowned celebrity makeup artist of the same name. She launched the brand with a 200-piece product line, offering a wide range of skincare and makeup items suitable for all skin tones, shades, and types. Charlotte aimed to beautify and improve skin with high-quality formulas that didn’t just look amazing – but also gave skincare benefits with ingredients you might usually only find in your moisturizer or anti-aging serum.

Today, Charlotte Tilbury achieves extraordinary success across skincare and cosmetics, with many of her products, including the iconic Pillow Talk line achieving cult and celebrity status. Emma Roberts, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, and Gwenyth Paltrow are a few of the A-listers fans of the one-of-a-kind color.

In 2013, The Pillow Talk line began with the Lip Cheat Lip Liner. After receiving praise for its “universally flattering” subtle pink tone, the brand launched the Matte Revolution Lipstick in the complementary shade. Based on high demand, Charlotte Tilbury continued expanding the line into eye and cheek offerings.

What is the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit?

Charlotte Tilbury has many lip kits, including its Pillow Talk Lip Secrets ; however, the Beautifying Kit is pillow talk perfection — making a great present for the holiday season and beyond. The 4-piece set includes all must-haves, such as the Lip Cheat lip liner, Hyaluronic Happikiss, Matte Revolution lipstick, and the Collagen Lip Bath.

The Lip Cheat lip liner lets you create a “your-lips-but-better look.” It has a barely-there hue that instantly plumps your pout to create the illusion of fuller lips — without needles. It has a rosy neutral hue and creamy, pigmented formula that consists of hyaluronic acid, beeswax, micronized powders, jojoba seed oil, and ceresin. Fun fact: Two pillow talk lip cheats are sold every two minutes.

Hyaluronic Happikiss is a hydrating lipstick gloss balm with a peachy-nude shade that delivers a just-kissed look. It consists of hyaluronic acid, C-peptide, polymers, hydrating butters harvested from Amazonian Rainforest trees, and Passion fruit seed oil, and it is best for days when you want to feel casual yet polished and put together. It adds just the right amount of lightweight color to your lips while also providing much-needed moisture to keep them soft, plump, and healthy. Unlike traditional lipsticks , the Hyaluronic Happikiss requires far less maintenance, allowing you to reapply it freely throughout the day without needing a lip liner or a lighted mirror .

On its own, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick is an icon. It enhances the lips’ natural tone, makes them appear more plump and full, and lasts up to 10 hours, as noted on the brand’s website. The matte, nude-pink shade is super easy to apply with precision via an angled square tip designed to mimic the shape of a lip brush. Plus, it features tree and orchid extract and vitamin E, which gives a creamy, hydrated finish rather than a drying sensation — as most matte lipsticks do.

The Collagen Lip Bath was designed to put hydration back into lips and reduce fine lines — it does just that and more. The marine collagen, mustard sprout extract, coconut oil, and peppermint extract nourish the lips and offer a high-impact shine without traditional gloss’s stickiness. It consists of a slightly clear shade with a touch of baby pink that mimics many natural lip colors and has a heart-shaped wand tip for a look-good and feel-good application.

How to Use Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit?

Some users may say that lip liner is the first step; however, I recommend using a lip scrub as it allows the products that apply and work better. Afterward, use the Lip Cheat Lip Liner by drawing outside the edge of the lip line to reshape and resize. If you’re looking for added intensity and for the color to stay on longer, use the lip liner to fill in the lips. Next, apply the Matte Revolution Lipstick from the square-tipped bullet. If you want to a gorgeous matte look, stop there; however, if you want to create a dreamy, nude-pink sheer gloss look, use the heart-shaped Collagen Lip Bath applicator to wash the lip gloss over your upper and lower lips. The Hyaluronic Happikiss can be used instead of the Matte Revolution lipstick when you prefer a more hydrating cream-like lipstick.

While the kit was designed to be used together, we suggest getting creative by pairing Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk products with other makeup must-haves. For example, you can use your tried-and-true nude lipstick with the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat or layer your favorite lip oil over the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick. After all, Charlotte Tilbury is about allowing women to feel beautiful, powerful, and sexy by experimenting with makeup.

The Verdict

Like the perfect mascara or a flawless second-skin foundation , a classic lipstick or lip gloss and lip liner combo is a makeup bag essential. However, if you or someone you know isn’t ready to commit or try a dramatic lip but still wants to get a little more creative with lip combos, a natural-glam look will be perfect. That’s why Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Beautifying Kit is worth your money — it delivers a luxurious look that isn’t overly complicated and can be worn for all occasions, from black-tie events to Sunday night dinners and even for the office.

After testing the kit for a month, I discovered that all the products had an emollient-rich texture and gave my lips a soft wash of color. Plus, the edit kept my lips hydrated throughout the day, which checked off a top box for someone like me who struggles with finding lip balms , glosses, and liners that combat chapped lips during the dry winter months.

Not only are the products effective, but after testing, I knew that the kit would be one of the top products I gift this season. The lip kit will save me time and energy, ensuring I cross off my shopping list and help my giftee fall in love with Charlotte Tilbury’s buzz-worthy Pillow Talk lip collection — a win-win situation. Plus, the kit’s size is compact enough to be considered a stocking stuffer .

