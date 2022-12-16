Read full article on original website
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Top Eight MLB Infields Following Mets’ Reported Carlos Correa Deal
The 2022 Major League Baseball offseason has been a wild one, and the Mets upped the insanity Wednesday. New York reportedly agreed to a massive deal with Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a deal with the Giants last week. The reported move leaves San Francisco without Aaron Judge, who was believed to be heading back home to the Bay Area, and without one of the four top shortstops on the market.
MLB Odds: How Carlos Correa Spurning Giants For Mets Impacted Prices
Carlos Correa reportedly has agreed to join the New York Mets — not the San Francisco Giants as previously expected — on a notable 12-year contract. It marked the second long-term deal Correa agreed to within the last two weeks. Correa will earn $315 million from the Mets...
Padres Sign Matt Carpenter to 1-Year Deal
Free agent Matt Carpenter is headed to sunny San Diego. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the team has signed Carpenter to a one-year deal with a player option for the 2024 season. The 37-year-old’s time in the Majors appeared to be nearing its end before enjoying a resurgence...
Mets’ Kodai Senga Wastes No Time Giving Phillies Bulletin-Board Material
The New York Mets officially introduced Kodai Senga at a press conference Monday, and the Japanese pitcher wasted no time in adding a little fuel to the team’s rivalry with the Philadelphia Phillies. Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets in free agency after spending...
Why J.D. Martinez Took Less Money To Sign With Dodgers
J.D. Martinez is headed to Los Angeles and it’s seemingly due to prior relationships which currently exist out west. The former Red Sox designated hitter reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers, effectively ending his five-year tenure in Boston. Joining Los Angeles doesn’t come as...
MLB Rumors: What Has Halted Yankees Trade For Bryan Reynolds
The Yankees could use a boost in the outfield, but they might have to give up a key asset to do so. New York has been linked to Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Multiple other teams also could use the All-Star’s services, as well, but Pittsburgh is not willing to part with the 27-year-old that easily.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Mets Trade C James McCann to Orioles
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann and cash considerations to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for a player to be named later. New York will cover $19 million of the remaining $24.3 million on McCann’s contract. An All-Star in 2019, McCann...
How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal
Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years. In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘Were In The Mix’ For Brandon Drury
The Boston Red Sox were one of several teams that reportedly got involved in the market for recently signed utility player Brandon Drury. Ultimately, Drury took his talents to Los Angeles after he agreed to a two-year deal with the Angels Tuesday. However, according to Sam Blum and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox were “in the mix” to land Drury before his age 30 season.
Nationals Claim Jeter Downs, Key Piece In Mookie Betts Trade
Jeter Downs, a key piece in the Mookie Betts trade, has a new home. The Boston Red Sox designated Downs for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Masataka Yoshida earlier this month, and the Washington Nationals apparently liked enough of what they saw to take a flyer on the 24-year-old.
New York Rivalry Heating Up With Latest Comment From Yankees President
The rivalry between the two teams in New York has been kicked into high gear and the latest comment from the Yankees side of things should only add fuel to the fire. It’s no secret the Mets have spent money this offseason — and a lot of it — but we’ve reached the point where they, rather than the Yankees, are starting to be seen as the top team in New York.
Red Sox Release Eric Hosmer After First Baseman Was DFA’d
The Boston Red Sox announced the release of veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer on Thursday. The 33-year-old was designated for assignment last Friday. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the decision was to “do right” for Hosmer and allow him an opportunity with another team. The Red Sox also wanted to open things up for Triston Casas, who is expected to start at first base in 2023.
Triston Casas ‘Very Grateful’ For Brief Time With Xander Bogaerts
Triston Casas didn’t spend a lot of time playing alongside Xander Bogaerts while members of the Red Sox, but the shortstop left quite the impact on the rookie. Bogaerts departed Boston earlier this month for an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres after nine seasons with the Red Sox — the only Major League Baseball team he’d ever known.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Another Marlins Infielder
The Red Sox are looking for answers in the infield and they may have found another potential target on the trade market. Boston has question marks up the middle after Xander Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres this offseason. Trevor Story, the Red Sox’s...
Carlos Rodón Takes In Yankees Tradition In New York Introduction
Carlos Rodón officially was introduced by the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the 30-year-old came in with a fresh look. The Bronx Bombers signed the left-handed pitcher to a six-year, $162 million contract and introduced him a day after Aaron Judge held a news conference to cap off his nine-year, $360 million deal.
Brandon Drury Signs 2-Year Deal With Angels
The Los Angeles Angels continue to add to their offense this offseason by picking up a hard-hitting utility man last night. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, LA inked Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million pact that will see the multi-position player join his third team in less than a year.
MLB World Reacts To Carlos Correa’s Reported Signing With Mets
If you went to bed Tuesday night, all you knew was that the San Francisco Giants had postponed the introductory press conference of shortstop Carlos Correa. And when you woke up, Correa was on his way to the New York Mets. Steve Cohen and company have not stopped making a...
Red Sox Add Six Non-Roster Invitees To 2023 Spring Training Roster
The Red Sox’s work isn’t done this Major League Baseball offseason, but Boston’s spring training roster is beginning to take shape. The Red Sox on Wednesday added six non-roster invitees to their spring training roster: right-handed pitcher Norwith Gudino, left-handed pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda, catchers Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernández, outfielder Narciso Crook and infielder/outfielder Niko Goodrum.
