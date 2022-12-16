ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin, former star prospect, enters transfer portal

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 6 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Another Kentucky football player entered the transfer portal Friday — and this time, it's the crown jewel of the team's 2022 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin, ranked as the Wildcats' top 2022 signee by every recruiting service, is planning to move on after just one season in Lexington.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops confirmed during a post-practice press conference Friday that Goodwin had entered the transfer portal.

Kentucky football transfer tracker:See who the Wildcats are adding, losing to the portal

A Louisville native, Goodwin played at Holy Cross and Ballard High before spending the final two seasons of his prep career at Charlestown High School in Charlestown, Indiana. Given his physical attributes — he's 6-foot-8 and 351 pounds and was listed as a top-50 prospect by 247Sports — Goodwin was expected to compete for a starting job as a freshman.

The unit struggled all season; the 42 sacks allowed by the Wildcats tied for 124th in the 131-team FBS. The Wildcats' 3.5 sacks allowed per game was the worst average in the SEC.

Despite those issues, however, Goodwin never developed into a key rotational player. He mainly played on special teams, only making appearances on the offensive line late in lopsided victories over Miami (Ohio) and Youngstown State.

From the spring:Early enrollees Kiyaunta Goodwin, Dane Key impress

Goodwin is the 11th UK player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

The other transfers are running backs Kavosiey Smoke and Michael Drennen, wide receivers Chauncey Magwood, Chris Lewis, DeMarcus Harris, Rahsaan Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes, tight end Keaton Upshaw, offensive lineman John Young and defensive back Adrian Huey.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

The Courier Journal

