ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
102.9 WBLM

Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Many Lights Would A Maine House Need To Be Seen From Space?

Most of us have seen the scene in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation where Clark W. Griswold covers his house with so many Christmas lights that, when they are turned on, they blind their yuppy neighbors. On top of that, the sheer number of lights takes down the local power grid. How many light did he put on the house? According to Black Hills Energy, he stapled 25,000 lights on his home!
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

With Days Finally Getting Longer, When Will It Be Light Out After 5pm?

The days seem somehow even shorter once the holidays are over. Call me crazy, but I think it's true. I think it's easy to get distracted by how short the days feel in the middle of the holiday season, once the hub-bub of setting the clocks back is over. At least there's always something to look forward to at the end of the year. The first day of winter kind of comes and goes with a lot of fanfare. But it is the shortest day of the year.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

No stamps at some post offices in Maine

Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years

My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy