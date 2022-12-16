We Tested Westman Atelier’s Squeaky Clean Lip Balm Vault — Here’s Our Honest Review.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman has a rolodex of A-list regulars including Jennifer Aniston, Gwenyth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, and Reese Witherspoon. So we’re all ears when her beauty line, Westman Atelier, has a new collection available. Just in time for holiday gifting, the brand recently launched The Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Vault, which is a limited-edition set of six liquid lip balms in six brand new shades.

You can buy Westman Atelier’s Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balms individually, but we’re big fans of this kit because it gives you a full wardrobe of shades to suit any season and mood. There’s a festive red that’s fit for holiday fêtes, a tawny beige to swipe on for work, and a shimmery silver that adds some glitz and glam to any color you layer underneath it. As the name suggests, the formula has balm-like qualities; it’s packed with nourishing plant-based oils that prevent chapping and treat dryness. But once you swipe it on, you’ll notice that it feels and looks more like a gloss due to its high shine finish — great for those who are after lip smoothing hydration and a little oomph. Read on for our full review.

Westman Atelier The Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Vault

WWD Shop Editors testing the Westman Atelier The Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Vault

Product Tested : Westman Atelier The Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Vault

: Westman Atelier The Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Vault Key Ingredients: Almond oil, organic jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil, shea butter

Almond oil, organic jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil, shea butter Size: Six 0.21 fl oz tubes

Six 0.21 fl oz tubes Period of Testing : One month

: One month Price of Product : $228

: $228 Pros: Non-sticky formula that moisturizes lips Transparent ingredient list Contains six new shades exclusive to the set Vegan Not tested on animals

Cons : Contains artificial fragrance Not long-wearing Mildly tacky when first applied

: Testing Verdict : Each of these lip balms deliver subtle color and glossy shine to your lips. The product comes in elegant metallic packaging and each tube has a nice weight to it, with sleek black glass packaging and a flat doe foot wand for comfortable application. The sheer colors layer well over matte lipstick and also look pretty on bare lips.

About Westman Atelier

Founded by Gucci Westman in spring of 2018, Westman Atelier redefined the concept of clean makeup by giving it a luxury spin. Westman’s decades of experience as a celebrity makeup artist informed her line’s skin-forward approach: The products are designed to accentuate your skin with carefully crafted shades that flatter the fairest to deepest skin tones. Each item in Westman’s beauty line packs good-for-you ingredients like organic jojoba oil, camellia seed oil, cocoa seed butter, and ginseng extract. What you won’t find in Westman Atelier products are potentially harmful ingredients like sulfates, mineral oils, PEGs, and parabens (the brand excludes the 1,400 banned chemicals in the EU). The buttery blush, foundation, highlighter, and more are also designed to be applied easily — brushes and sponges, optional.

What’s In Westman Atelier’s Squeaky Clean Lip Vault

You’ll get six gorgeous, full-size shades of lip balms in a range of colors. Here’s a breakdown of the hues:

Ma Biche: A vivid red with slight blue undertones

A vivid red with slight blue undertones Lou Lou: Rich berry that looks like a wash of plum once applied

Rich berry that looks like a wash of plum once applied Biscuit: Beige neutral that ever-so-slightly enhances your natural lip color

Beige neutral that ever-so-slightly enhances your natural lip color Rudey Nudey: Brown with a touch of mauve

Brown with a touch of mauve Pärla: Shimmery champagne with cool undertones

Shimmery champagne with cool undertones Snowy: Nearly translucent shimmery silver

The Verdict

As soon as I opened the Westman Atelier Lip Vault, the range of colors caught my eye. I maintain an open door policy with lipstick (there’s no shade I won’t swatch), so I was happy to see colors that run the gamut from tawny to firetruck red. And then there’s the packaging: Each liquid lip balm is housed in a weighty matte black tube with a clear panel that gives you a peek of the color inside. The formula itself is described as a gel-oil, which is spot on to how it feels when you dab it on your lips (a little sticky and majorly hydrating). The colors look highly pigmented on the doe foot applicator, but you’ll see that they sheer down once you apply. Because of the light color payoff, you can easily wear these balms over lipstick or on your bare lips. The Ma Biche shade is a standout — one coat of the sheer red shade wakes up my fair complexion without overpowering my look. As far as I’m concerned, the only downside is that the colors aren’t sold as separates, so you’ll need to find a substitute when you run out of your favorite.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the senior beauty and lifestyle commerce editor at WWD and Footwear News. With five years of experience covering the latest from the beauty and wellness industries, she’s well versed in what makes a standout clean beauty product. For this story, she swiped each shade included in the Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Vault, noting wear time, texture, and color payoff.