RICHMOND – The holidays are typically a time of joy and gathering with loved ones, but this year far too many will be missing from these gatherings. As 2022 comes to an end, Virginia has seen a rise in traffic deaths. Many of these tragedies included pedestrians and those not wearing a seatbelt. Virginia State Police remind all those on Virginia roadways that driving responsibly means everyone can get home for the holidays safely.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO