VDOT: Icy roads in Western Virginia may cause hazardous conditions Thursday morning
SALEM – The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a wintry mix of precipitation that includes freezing rain for western Virginia during the overnight hours on Wednesday, December 21, and continuing into the morning on Thursday, December 22. The storm is expected to start as freezing rain and transition to rain as temperatures rise.
State Police: Take time to reflect and improve driving habits this holiday season
RICHMOND – The holidays are typically a time of joy and gathering with loved ones, but this year far too many will be missing from these gatherings. As 2022 comes to an end, Virginia has seen a rise in traffic deaths. Many of these tragedies included pedestrians and those not wearing a seatbelt. Virginia State Police remind all those on Virginia roadways that driving responsibly means everyone can get home for the holidays safely.
DMV Offices to Close Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2; Agency Reminds Drivers to Avoid Risky Driving Behaviors during Holiday Travel
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2. More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to DMV during the winter holiday closures.
