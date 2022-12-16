ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

KARE 11

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Jolly Trolley Food Drive Sets Record

(KNSI) – The generosity of central Minnesotans helped set a new record during the annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive. According to officials, 9,820 pounds of food and $4,164.80 was raised at the three collection points. Last week, the trolly was at Coborn’s in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids, along with Lunds & Byerlys in St. Cloud.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's First Lady gives exclusive tour of the festive Governor's Residence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A holiday tradition has returned to the Minnesota Governor's Residence.The historic estate welcomed visitors for tours over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. On St. Paul's Summit Avenue sits the mansion, a historic estate built in 1912. It was donated to the state by the Irvine family in 1965.The 16,000-square foot mansion is home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family,  the 11th first family to call it home since it was donated to the state.First Lady Gwen Walz gave WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell an exclusive tour."I always love to decorate for Christmas....
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Firefighters Honored For Saving Woman from Burning Building

(KNSI) — Three St. Cloud firefighters were honored for their heroic actions when they pulled an unconscious woman from a burning apartment building. September 25th, first responders were called to the building in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Captain Kyle Gammell, Fire Apparatus Operator Brian Alsaker, and Firefighter Calvin Schoen were first on the scene and saw heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the apartment building. Gammell immediately notified incoming trucks of the situation, took command of the scene, and ordered an offensive attack. As Schoen and Gammell entered the burning apartment, they were nearly blinded by the heavy smoke. Schoen used the hose as Gammell searched the unit and found the victim in a bedroom. Officials say Gammell and Schoen worked together to remove her from the building. They also rescued her two cats. Once outside, several St. Cloud Fire Department members immediately began providing medical aid.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MinnPost

Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide

For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities

Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

