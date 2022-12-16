Read full article on original website
Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state. The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul...
What to expect when ground blizzard slams MN
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the blizzard conditions developing across Minnesota later today and into tomorrow. Also, a big warmup next week!
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes on Twin Cities roads
The worst of the blizzard conditions isn't expected to hit the Twin Cities till late Thursday afternoon, but drivers are already finding the roads treacherous Thursday morning. Here's a look at the situation as of 10:45 a.m. There are numerous crashes and spinouts on roads including I-494 in the south...
Blizzard conditions through the next couple of days
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard provides an update on the winter storm hitting Minnesota today and the blizzard conditions around the state over the next couple days.
Jolly Trolley Food Drive Sets Record
(KNSI) – The generosity of central Minnesotans helped set a new record during the annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive. According to officials, 9,820 pounds of food and $4,164.80 was raised at the three collection points. Last week, the trolly was at Coborn’s in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids, along with Lunds & Byerlys in St. Cloud.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Minnesota's First Lady gives exclusive tour of the festive Governor's Residence
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A holiday tradition has returned to the Minnesota Governor's Residence.The historic estate welcomed visitors for tours over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. On St. Paul's Summit Avenue sits the mansion, a historic estate built in 1912. It was donated to the state by the Irvine family in 1965.The 16,000-square foot mansion is home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family, the 11th first family to call it home since it was donated to the state.First Lady Gwen Walz gave WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell an exclusive tour."I always love to decorate for Christmas....
The latest closings and snow emergencies
With snow, wind and cold descending on Minnesota, there are some early closings and snow emergencies. Here is the latest list from Wednesday afternoon.
Longtime St. Paul record store in limbo after August closure
Eclipse Records at 419 Wabasha St. N. in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Eclipse Records owner Joe Furth said his longtime St. Paul business was on track to have its best year yet when he learned in early August he’d need to close his downtown storefront.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
St. Cloud Firefighters Honored For Saving Woman from Burning Building
(KNSI) — Three St. Cloud firefighters were honored for their heroic actions when they pulled an unconscious woman from a burning apartment building. September 25th, first responders were called to the building in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Captain Kyle Gammell, Fire Apparatus Operator Brian Alsaker, and Firefighter Calvin Schoen were first on the scene and saw heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the apartment building. Gammell immediately notified incoming trucks of the situation, took command of the scene, and ordered an offensive attack. As Schoen and Gammell entered the burning apartment, they were nearly blinded by the heavy smoke. Schoen used the hose as Gammell searched the unit and found the victim in a bedroom. Officials say Gammell and Schoen worked together to remove her from the building. They also rescued her two cats. Once outside, several St. Cloud Fire Department members immediately began providing medical aid.
Outgoing St. Cloud City Councilman Steve Laraway Offers Parting Thoughts
(KNSI) — St. Cloud City Councilman Steve Laraway participated in his final meeting on Monday, using his time to reflect and offer his thoughts. Laraway was appointed to the city council in June 2015 to fill a vacant seat when Nancy Gohman resigned from office. He was reelected in 2016 and 2018.
Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide
For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
‘Dangerous’ Travel Conditions in Store as Snow, Arctic Cold Head for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — You may have heard the phrase, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. It will change.” The weather has changed again. The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for our area. Here’s the breakdown. For central Minnesota...
