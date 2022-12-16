ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

By ED WHITE Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuqWV_0jlMtyVo00

County health officers don’t need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates.

Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The result: blistering criticism and tense confrontations at county board meetings in some parts of Michigan.

Critics had pleaded with elected commissioners to intervene, carrying signs that said, “Our Kids Our Choice” and “Parents Know Best!”

There is nothing in state law that “requires a local health officer to give notice, allow comment or obtain approval by a board of commissioners before issuing an order,” appeals court Judge Jane Markey wrote in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.

The case involved the Ottawa County health officer who required masks for kids, through 6th grade, at the start of the 2021-22 school year, until COVID-19 vaccines were widely available or other conditions were met.

Chief Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wasn’t swayed by attorney Jonathan Koch’s argument that an “order” is akin to a health department “regulation,” which would require county board approval.

“You don’t like the idea that a public health official can issue an emergency order in a time of an epidemic. That’s an argument, but it is the law at the moment,” Gleicher said at a hearing last week.

Ottawa commissioners did not upset Lisa Stefanovsky’s order in 2021, and there is no longer a mask mandate in the western Michigan county. But the appeals court said it still was important to issue an opinion and set a legal standard.

“Although a pandemic-related order may not be likely to recur, the issuance of some type of emergency order by the health officer is likely to recur in the future,” the court said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 17

Rich Powell
4d ago

all these doctor's offices want you to mask up I went to a dermatologist a month ago they made a big sign on the door no Mass required if you need a mask go buy one they don't provide them that's the kind of people I like

Reply
8
Related
Chalkbeat

Michigan ruling could shield teacher’s records from public view

A judge ruled last week that public school teachers aren’t subject to Michigan’s public information law even though they are public employees, a ruling some fear could make it easier to shield government records.Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob James Cunningham made the ruling in a case that centers on parent Carol Beth Litkouhi’s request for materials related to Rochester Community School District’s history of ethnic and gender studies class.The Mackinac Center...
MICHIGAN STATE
beckerspayer.com

How prior authorization reform push succeeded in Michigan

The American Medical Association Dec. 20 outlined how advocates in Michigan were able to successfully lobby state lawmakers to pass prior authorization reform legislation. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Health Can't Wait Act, which shortens the time payers have to consider prior authorization requests and requires payers to provide more information to the public and providers regarding the prior authorization process.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Maddocks blames GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking

The finger-pointing is intensifying within the Michigan Republican Party as leadership seeks to explain their historic losses on Nov. 8. Meshawn Maddock, who co-chairs the state party, told supporters in Wayne County last month that the party’s major donors stayed on the sidelines for the election because they “hate” former President Donald Trump. That’s according […] The post Maddocks blames GOP donors, young women, DeVos, absentee voting for Nov. 8 shellacking  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Disabilities lawsuit plaintiffs hope their case makes buildings more inclusive in Michigan

Disability activists are suing the State of Michigan and other local governments for violating building requirements, saying in a federal complaint that they do not have “simple access” to courtrooms and offices throughout the state. The lawsuit focuses on the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit, arguing that the building lacks “disability-accessible, barrier-free” amenities.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
PORT HURON, MI
The Flint Journal

Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.

Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Governor Whitmer Announces State Plan Ahead of Winter Storm, Tips to Stay Safe

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the preparedness efforts between the state of Michigan and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews and availability of warming shelters Wednesday. “With potentially dangerous winter weather on the way, it is important to prepare...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Should tips be a bonus or the basis? Michigan restaurant industry divided on wage increases

Restauranteur Chris Andrus has no problem raising the minimum wage. His business, The Mitten Brewing Company, already did six months ago. The brewery was one of four Grand Rapids restaurants that pledged to raise their minimum wages to $15. What they didn’t do is eliminate the tipped wage. Instead, they boosted pay for back-of-the-house employees and installed a safety net for servers, promising to make up the difference if gratuities didn’t bring wages to $15 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy