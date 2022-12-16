For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Snowflake. This adventurous girl loves to explore and would be the perfect playmate for someone who loves to move around! Miss Snowflake is still searching for her forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this sweet lady and any other available pets over at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO