Cave City toy drive at the Gazebo

CAVE CITY, Ky. – At the Rox Glass bar in Cave City, you might not expect much to come out of there besides drunk people. Contrary to that belief, they do a lot for the community. Inside there’s a food pantry, co-owner Matt Strasel tells News 40 in an...
CAVE CITY, KY
BGFD Lovers Lane gains infant surrender baby box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department Station #7 off Lovers Lane is now home to the nation’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box. Blessed with a prayer, the Baby Box is now available 24/7 for women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender newborns. This...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Sunrise Spotlight: Trolley Tours

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Bradly Cain. He spoke to us about the Bowling Green Trolley Tours and how some changes are coming this spring. There are plans to update the Historic Railpark’s website soon to have further information on these changes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Feral cats in winter weather? Local humane society offers advice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When frigid temperatures hit, it may raise concern for some local residents about feral cats living nearby. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society says it wants to reassure the community these cats are great at surviving. “Do not worry for them in extreme weather the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
What’s Happening SoKY: Refuge Bowling Green

For today’s What’s Happening SoKY, we sat down with Daniel Tarnagda from Refuge Bowling Green. He spoke to us about this amazing nonprofit that benefits local refuge’s. This organization offers a multitude of services for those just coming to the U.S and are always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to read more about some of the services they offer, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
John Marshall Bowles ( Updated)

John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
GLASGOW, KY
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
Winter warming shelter to be available this week in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville will be offering a community warming shelter during cold temperatures this Thursday and Friday. If you or anyone you know needs a warm place to stay, the shelter will operate at the Rescue Squad building located on the corner of Maxwell Drive and Virginia Drive. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
Pet of the Day: Snowflake

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Snowflake. This adventurous girl loves to explore and would be the perfect playmate for someone who loves to move around! Miss Snowflake is still searching for her forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view this sweet lady and any other available pets over at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Pet of the Day: Georgia

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Georgia. This precious girl just had dental surgery and is having a little trouble keeping her tongue inside her mouth. She still looks absolutely adorable and loves to be held! You can adopt this sweet girl today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Georgia or other available shelter pets, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Throwback Thursday: Kentucky Stonehenge compared to the real thing

Throwback Thursday this week takes our viewers on a road trip to Hart County,. about 30 minutes north of Bowling Green. A unique roadside attraction lives in. nearby Munfordville. Called Kentucky Stonehenge, this strange park features. similarities with the ancient Stonehenge, plus some more rock garden formations. along the way.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Local stores closing due to winter storm warning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closing today and Friday to avoid the bad weather.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY
Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

