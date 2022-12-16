ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
HAWAII STATE
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
BELLINGHAM, WA
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
Shriners Children's is celebrating 100 years of service in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Shriners Children’s has a rich history and is celebrating 100 years of service here in Hawaii!. Mark Leo (Vice-Chairman, Board of Governors at Shriners Children’s Hawai‘i) shared, “We are a pediatric orthopedic hospital, and its original goal was to help eradicate polio. We try to serve not only the underprivileged children, but we are also a center of pediatric orthopedic excellence here in the community.”
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages

HONOLULU (AP) — A strong winter storm downed trees, knocked out power and flooded soccer fields as it moved across the Hawaiian Islands. Snow fell on the Big Island's tallest peaks. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rozanski said Tuesday that the weather is typical of the kind of storm...
HAWAII STATE
Puna Police seeking help in locating theft suspect

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking help in locating a theft suspect who allegedly burglarized a Kea'au business. The unidentified man was captured on security camera taking items from the business on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 3:44 p.m.
HAWAII STATE

