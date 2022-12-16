Read full article on original website
Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
10 new COVID-related deaths, 1,189 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,189 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,758. Government offering free COVID tests as cases surge across the U.S. The statewide test...
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Shriners Children's is celebrating 100 years of service in Hawaii
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Shriners Children’s has a rich history and is celebrating 100 years of service here in Hawaii!. Mark Leo (Vice-Chairman, Board of Governors at Shriners Children’s Hawai‘i) shared, “We are a pediatric orthopedic hospital, and its original goal was to help eradicate polio. We try to serve not only the underprivileged children, but we are also a center of pediatric orthopedic excellence here in the community.”
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it...
Hawaiian Electric working to restore power to 5,000 Maui customers
Hawaiian Electric is working to bring back power to 5,000 Maui customers as of 5 p.m. Monday. Impacted areas include Wailuku, Waikapū, parts of Kahului, Wailea, Makena, Kīhei.
Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages
HONOLULU (AP) — A strong winter storm downed trees, knocked out power and flooded soccer fields as it moved across the Hawaiian Islands. Snow fell on the Big Island's tallest peaks. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rozanski said Tuesday that the weather is typical of the kind of storm...
Puna Police seeking help in locating theft suspect
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking help in locating a theft suspect who allegedly burglarized a Kea'au business. The unidentified man was captured on security camera taking items from the business on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 3:44 p.m.
2 people are dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at...
‘Just a blessing’: Missing California dog found 1,625 miles away in Kansas
LOUISBURG, Kansas (KCTV) -- A woman across the country lost her beloved dog and, after months of searching, she thought she’d never see him again. Now, he might be home just in time for Christmas!
Aging Well: Physical therapist wants to improve health through social media posts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A California physical therapist is becoming a social media sensation with millions of followers. He goes by Dr. Jacob, and he encourages everyone to move their bodies to keep Aging Well. He is Dr. Jacob Vandenmeerendonk, a doctor of physical therapy, and across all his social media...
