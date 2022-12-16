HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Shriners Children’s has a rich history and is celebrating 100 years of service here in Hawaii!. Mark Leo (Vice-Chairman, Board of Governors at Shriners Children’s Hawai‘i) shared, “We are a pediatric orthopedic hospital, and its original goal was to help eradicate polio. We try to serve not only the underprivileged children, but we are also a center of pediatric orthopedic excellence here in the community.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO