Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Week 15 Rapid Reactions & Top Performers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my rapid reactions, top performers, and key fantasy football takeaways from Sunday of Week 15. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Some of you fought your way into Week 16 with hard-earned wild-card wins. Some of you got to sit back and eat popcorn in Week 15, enjoying a well-deserved bye while other competitors in your league battled for survival. No matter how you got here, what matters is that you’re...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 16)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Tyler Allgeier, Latavius Murray, Dawson Knox (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Most teams still playing are into their fantasy playoffs now; if you’re among them, congratulations! As the fantasy season is winding down, the indexes below will focus on whether the players who shined in Week 15 may be viable in Weeks 16-17.
fantasypros.com
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
If you’re reading this, congratulations! This is either the first or second week of playoffs, depending on the league, and getting 8 points instead of 2 from your defense can make all the difference in tight playoff matchups. A lot has changed in the league’s roster of starting quarterbacks (and thus the list of Offenses worth targeting in fantasy) recently, so let’s get in to it:
fantasypros.com
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty in fantasy football! A lot of seasonal leagues have their semifinals this week (I’m still alive in #SFB12 – woot), and DFS is still going strong. This is the time of year when some teams just play it safe with injured players, so let’s see what the pricing pool has for us to exploit. Remember, the main slate is on Saturday (Christmas Eve) this year!
fantasypros.com
Dallas Goedert activated off of IR
Dallas Goedert has been activated off of the team's injured reserve ahead of their divisional matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Goedert has had to miss a handful of weeks due to a shoulder injury he sustained in a game earlier this season, but he has finally gotten cleared and is well enough to play on Saturday. The Eagles have a tough matchup against Dallas and could be without starting QB Jalen Hurts, so they will need all the help they can get for that game. The veteran projects to be a solid fantasy option at the position for the rest of the season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Nick Chubb, Mark Andrews, Miles Sanders (Week 16)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you cut through the jungle of statistics to help you make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
Comments / 0