Morgantown, WV

Lots of positives for WVU baseball program in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As baseball seasons go, 2022 wasn’t supposed to be one of the best ever for WVU as the team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12. But coach Randy Mazey, from the time he arrived on the scene in Morgantown a decade earlier, had never let things that looked bad become a problem.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Neal Brown stresses development during signing day press conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If all the words spoken on Wednesday by West Virginia football coach Neal Brown about the process and proceeds that went into and came out of the early 2023 recruiting class — and you can say a whole lot of words in a 41-minute, 33-second press conference — these were the ones stood helmet and shoulder pads above all else:
MORGANTOWN, WV
Aden Nelson LOI Signing

WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kyle Sevens.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Any student attending college faces challenges, especially their f…
WESTERNPORT, MD
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57

WINTHROP (5-8) Hightower 4-12 4-4 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 4-11 3-4 12, Lane 3-8 0-0 9, McMahon 3-8 0-0 7, Talford 5-9 3-3 13, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McKelvy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
ROCK HILL, SC
James Harvey Flanigan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Full agenda set for Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several items will be discussed by Harrison County commissioners when they convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Updates regarding the Harrison County General Services Administration Annex and a series of bonds issued for the Charles Pointe Economic Opportunity Development District will be given, as well as consideration to distribute American Rescue Plan Act fund within Clarksburg and Nutter Fort and consideration to terminate the existing Harrison County Development District No. 7 tax fund.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lincoln Middle School in Shinnston, West Virginia, celebrates with Christmas dinner on Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln Middle School held their third-annual Christmas dinner party on Thursday to celebrate the last day of school before break. Taking advantage of the already scheduled Christmas dinner on the county schools menu, staff worked to decorate and added cookies and sweet tea to the menu to turn it into a holiday party complete with music and disco lights.
SHINNSTON, WV
Update: Missing Clarksburg, West Virginia, teen has been found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Authorities have located a 16-year-old Clarksburg male who didn't come home after school Tuesday evening. David Collins was believed to have run away and wasn't in thought to be in imminent danger, Harrison Deputy Zach Hutson said Thursday morning. Hutson is the school resource officer for United High School, which Collins attends.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Boucot receives 2022 Regent Award for Rural and Population Health Leadership

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center’s Mark Boucot was recently recognized with the 2022 Regent Award for Rural and Population Health Leadership by the American College of Healthcare Executives, a professional society for healthcare leaders committed to improving health. Boucot — a Fellow of the American College of...
KEYSER, WV
$70,000 announced for shared facility for small vegetable farmers

OAKLAND — Garrett County was included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcements last week of funding for 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties. Locally, $70,000 was announced for the development of a shared facility to provide a number of small vegetable farmers with the means to wash, pack, store and ship their products at the appropriate temperatures, which will help these farms expand.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
First Day Hikes available at local state parks

GRANTSVILLE — Maryland State Parks, including some in Garrett County, will offer First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s state parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Garrett County commissioners hold final public meeting of 2022

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners held its final public meeting of the 2022 calendar year on Tuesday afternoon in front of a full house. Though it had a light agenda, the meeting featured the swearing-in of newly elected Commissioner Ryan Savage, as well as re-elected Commissioners Paul Edwards and Larry Tichnell.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

