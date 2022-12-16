Read full article on original website
Lots of positives for WVU baseball program in 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As baseball seasons go, 2022 wasn’t supposed to be one of the best ever for WVU as the team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12. But coach Randy Mazey, from the time he arrived on the scene in Morgantown a decade earlier, had never let things that looked bad become a problem.
Neal Brown stresses development during signing day press conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If all the words spoken on Wednesday by West Virginia football coach Neal Brown about the process and proceeds that went into and came out of the early 2023 recruiting class — and you can say a whole lot of words in a 41-minute, 33-second press conference — these were the ones stood helmet and shoulder pads above all else:
Aden Nelson LOI Signing
WVU Football 2023 Early Signing Period Running Recap.
WVU's Brown shares recent recruiting schedule, expected numbers and changes
West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown outlined some of the next steps and plans in the recruiting process as the Mountaineers waited for more Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. As of 11:30 a.m. 16 high school players had sent in their LOIs...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson 12/21/22
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson is all about winning games, no matter how much he gets to play. That may be part of the reason he's playing more, and better, this season.
Kyle Sevens.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Any student attending college faces challenges, especially their f…
Duquesne 74, Winthrop 57
WINTHROP (5-8) Hightower 4-12 4-4 12, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 4-11 3-4 12, Lane 3-8 0-0 9, McMahon 3-8 0-0 7, Talford 5-9 3-3 13, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, McKelvy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
James Harvey Flanigan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan.
Morgantown (West Virginia) officials ask legislators to protect city funding sources
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A well funded city can provide the kinds of services, such as fire, police, EMS, and even leaf vacuuming trucks, that its residents expect and want. But in order to have those services, a city needs revenue streams, which Morgantown has in the form...
Full agenda set for Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several items will be discussed by Harrison County commissioners when they convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Updates regarding the Harrison County General Services Administration Annex and a series of bonds issued for the Charles Pointe Economic Opportunity Development District will be given, as well as consideration to distribute American Rescue Plan Act fund within Clarksburg and Nutter Fort and consideration to terminate the existing Harrison County Development District No. 7 tax fund.
Lincoln Middle School in Shinnston, West Virginia, celebrates with Christmas dinner on Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln Middle School held their third-annual Christmas dinner party on Thursday to celebrate the last day of school before break. Taking advantage of the already scheduled Christmas dinner on the county schools menu, staff worked to decorate and added cookies and sweet tea to the menu to turn it into a holiday party complete with music and disco lights.
Update: Missing Clarksburg, West Virginia, teen has been found
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Authorities have located a 16-year-old Clarksburg male who didn't come home after school Tuesday evening. David Collins was believed to have run away and wasn't in thought to be in imminent danger, Harrison Deputy Zach Hutson said Thursday morning. Hutson is the school resource officer for United High School, which Collins attends.
West Virginia fed judge yet to rule on motion to toss guilty verdicts against Hazelton guard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sentencing for a USP Hazelton corrections officer remains set for mid-January, but first, Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh must rule on whether the convictions for lying to federal law enforcement officers should stand. The defense contends the questions from federal agents to...
Boucot receives 2022 Regent Award for Rural and Population Health Leadership
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center’s Mark Boucot was recently recognized with the 2022 Regent Award for Rural and Population Health Leadership by the American College of Healthcare Executives, a professional society for healthcare leaders committed to improving health. Boucot — a Fellow of the American College of...
$70,000 announced for shared facility for small vegetable farmers
OAKLAND — Garrett County was included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcements last week of funding for 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties. Locally, $70,000 was announced for the development of a shared facility to provide a number of small vegetable farmers with the means to wash, pack, store and ship their products at the appropriate temperatures, which will help these farms expand.
Area exchange students look forward to Christmas in America
OAKLAND — In the first year of the ASSE International Exchange Program in Garrett County, four students from four different countries are currently living with local families. During the Christmas season, they took the time to speak about their experiences.
First Day Hikes available at local state parks
GRANTSVILLE — Maryland State Parks, including some in Garrett County, will offer First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s state parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year.
Opportunities available through international exchange program
OAKLAND — The ASSE International Exchange Program is active for the first time this year in Garrett County. Judy Carbone serves as the area representative for Garrett County.
Garrett County commissioners hold final public meeting of 2022
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners held its final public meeting of the 2022 calendar year on Tuesday afternoon in front of a full house. Though it had a light agenda, the meeting featured the swearing-in of newly elected Commissioner Ryan Savage, as well as re-elected Commissioners Paul Edwards and Larry Tichnell.
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending. The following includes the book reviews for November and December.
