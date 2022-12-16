MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If all the words spoken on Wednesday by West Virginia football coach Neal Brown about the process and proceeds that went into and came out of the early 2023 recruiting class — and you can say a whole lot of words in a 41-minute, 33-second press conference — these were the ones stood helmet and shoulder pads above all else:

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO