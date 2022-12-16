“Well, it’s been a great 18 1/2 years, but my job was cut in a company restructure recently which means tomorrow is my last day at TCM,” TCM Underground programmer Millie De Chirico announced today which, of course, is three days before Christmas. TCM is part of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been laying people off in droves recently. CNN announced significant layoffs late last month that saw prominent faces such as Chris Clizza, Martin Savidge and Ana Cabrera depart. Nancy Daniels, who oversaw the Turner networks and a number of Discovery channels, and Jane Latman, the HGTV veteran who...

17 MINUTES AGO