Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
'Remember Kingston' billboards bring attention to the Kingston Coal Ash Spill 14 years later
KINGSTON, Tenn. — Thursday marks 14 years since a billion gallons of coal ash erupted from a Tennessee Valley Authority holding cell at the Kingston Fossil Plant, dumping toxic sludge into the Clinch and Emory Rivers. The health of workers who cleaned up the spill later declined, and some...
100 ornaments hang on Blount Co. memorial tree for 100 stories of addiction
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Walking up to the Blount County Justice Center on East Alexander Parkway, it looks like just a typical Christmas tree. But if a person takes a closer step, they will find it's much more personal than that. "We started this four years ago. We brainstormed to...
Lifelong Vols fan worked to take tickets at Neyland Stadium gates for around 40 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 41 years, Helen York has been a familiar sight at Neyland Stadium. She has taken fans' tickets and led them into the gates, where they could cheer for their favorite team. However, York was recently hospitalized after going through a near-death experience. As she recovers,...
Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
City of Knoxville offices to close for the holidays, KAT buses and 311/211 services affected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe the New Year's Day holiday. Both holidays fall on a weekend this year.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
KCSO: Shoplifter flees after shooting, killing Rural King employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after confronting a shoplifter at the Rural King in Halls, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The call for the shooting came in around 10:38 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the location at about 10:42 a.m., KCSO said. KCSO said...
Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.
Karns running back DeSean Bishop signs, commits to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment and signed with the University of Tennessee on Signing Day on Wednesday. The back-to-back Mr. Football winner was committed to Coastal Carolina initially. After a coaching change, he recommitted and reopened his recruiting. His final two schools the...
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
Downtown Knoxville Hanukkah celebration includes latkes, jelly donuts and a 12-foot menorah on Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in downtown Knoxville may see a giant menorah at World's Fair Park Wednesday night, after seeing cars decorated with smaller menorahs driving nearby. It's all part of a Hanukkah celebration hosted by Chabad Knoxville. They are hosting a Car Menorah Parade starting at 5 p.m....
Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash. The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in...
Zoo Knoxville taking steps to protect animals ahead of winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is taking steps to keep its animal residents warm and cozy ahead of the upcoming winter weather in East Tennessee, expected to bring temperatures to the teens or single digits on Friday. Tina Rolen, a spokesperson with the zoo, said some of their protocols...
Knoxville Catholic hires new football head coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School has hired a new football head coach. The school announced on Thursday that Dean Cokinos will take charge of the program. He most recently coached special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth in Nashville. He has been head...
Five-star QB Nico Iamaleava headlines Vols' 2023 signing class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football welcomed 28 new additions to its 2023 signing class when the early signing period officially began on Wednesday. The Vols' 28-man class was headlined by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who first committed in March. The Vols' 28-man class includes transfers and is balanced on...
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
