ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Karns running back DeSean Bishop signs, commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karns running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment and signed with the University of Tennessee on Signing Day on Wednesday. The back-to-back Mr. Football winner was committed to Coastal Carolina initially. After a coaching change, he recommitted and reopened his recruiting. His final two schools the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Catholic hires new football head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic High School has hired a new football head coach. The school announced on Thursday that Dean Cokinos will take charge of the program. He most recently coached special teams and linebackers coach at both Brentwood Academy and Ensworth in Nashville. He has been head...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Five-star QB Nico Iamaleava headlines Vols' 2023 signing class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football welcomed 28 new additions to its 2023 signing class when the early signing period officially began on Wednesday. The Vols' 28-man class was headlined by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who first committed in March. The Vols' 28-man class includes transfers and is balanced on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy