ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Cubs, Free Agent Catcher Tucker Barnhart Agree to Deal

Cubs agree to deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024, MLB...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Grading Cubs' Long-Term Contracts From Anthony Rizzo to Jason Heyward

Grading Cubs' long-term contracts from A to J-Hey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dansby Swanson on Wednesday officially assumed a prominent place in Cubs history with the team announcement of a seven-year contract second only in franchise history to Jason Heyward in total value and second only to Jon Lester in average annual value.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bill Russell, Serena Williams And Lionel Messi Defined Sports in 2022

Between retirements (and un-retirements), championships and uplifting moments, 2022 delivered countless storylines in the sports world. But what were the most impactful stories of the year? For better and for worse, it’s hard to narrow things down. The Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup put two controversial nations on the global stage, while several record-breaking performances happened stateside.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy