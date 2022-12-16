Read full article on original website
White Sox Yasmani Grandal Calls Anderson Injury ‘Knockout Punch'
Yasmani Grandal calls Anderson injury 'knockout punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' fading energy last season became palpable to South Side fans who watched their beloved team go 81-81 last season. Even Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager and former Kansas City Royals bench coach,...
Cubs, Free Agent Catcher Tucker Barnhart Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024, MLB...
Is Cody Bellinger One-Year Wonder That Launches Next Great Cubs Team?
Why Bellinger could be Cubs' most important signing in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cody Bellinger sounded like he was attracted to what he heard about playing at Wrigley Field, and said he appreciated the chance to now play for two iconic franchises. But at the end of...
What Scott Boras Texted Mets Owner After Giants Halted Carlos Correa Presser
What Boras texted Mets owner after Giants postponed Correa presser originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants shocked the baseball world Tuesday by postponing Carlos Correa's introductory press conference, reportedly over a disagreement about the star shortstop's physical the previous day. That opened the door for New York Mets...
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields Can Be ‘Pretty Special'
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields can be 'pretty special' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is nothing short of excited getting the chance to play for Chicago. After officially signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Swanson and his family walked...
Grading Cubs' Long-Term Contracts From Anthony Rizzo to Jason Heyward
Grading Cubs' long-term contracts from A to J-Hey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dansby Swanson on Wednesday officially assumed a prominent place in Cubs history with the team announcement of a seven-year contract second only in franchise history to Jason Heyward in total value and second only to Jon Lester in average annual value.
Bears' Justin Fields Is a ‘Tremendous Athlete,' Says New Cub Dansby Swanson
Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have gotten snubbed in this year's Pro Bowl, but he was easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. His ability on the field...
Bill Russell, Serena Williams And Lionel Messi Defined Sports in 2022
Between retirements (and un-retirements), championships and uplifting moments, 2022 delivered countless storylines in the sports world. But what were the most impactful stories of the year? For better and for worse, it’s hard to narrow things down. The Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup put two controversial nations on the global stage, while several record-breaking performances happened stateside.
Bulls' Dalen Terry Experiences Wild Travel Day From G League to NBA
ATLANTA --- Don’t get Dalen Terry wrong. He’s happy to be in an NBA locker room again and even happier to get some playing time Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls faced the Atlanta Hawks. But when he first got the news that he had been recalled from...
Bulls Players Had Strong Exchange at Halftime of Loss to Timberwolves
MIAMI — Sunday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in which the Chicago Bulls allowed 150 points in regulation for the first time in 40 years featured players engaging in strong exchanges at halftime, sources said, voicing collective frustrations. The incident drew the attention of the coaching staff,...
