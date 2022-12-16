ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ken Jennings Addresses Viral “What Is a Hoe?” Answer From ‘Jeopardy’: “I Still Think I Was Shafted”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaLzZ_0jlMscA100

Nearly two decades after he appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy, current host Ken Jennings is addressing that one awkward answer he gave, which is now making the rounds on social media. The host revealed that to this day, he believes he got “shafted” when it was deemed incorrect — and even demanded that the show compensate him for the money he lost.

In a clip circulating on TikTok from the quiz show’s Oct. 8, 2004 episode, Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak, is given a clue about an “immoral pleasure seeker that has the same name as a long-handled garden instrument.”

The former software engineer from Salt Lake City explained on Jeopardy’s TikTok account that the correct answer was, “What is a rake?” However, he responded with, “What is a hoe?”

Meanwhile, late host Alex Trebek replied, “Whoa. They teach you that in school in Utah, huh?”

Speaking of the clip, Jennings said, “TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted.” And as for why the answer was deemed inaccurate, the host assumed, “We don’t want to characterize all hoes that way,” before adding, “Rakes, apparently, we’re OK with — with that aspersion on their character.”

He continued, “I still think I was shafted, quite frankly. I think I’m owed $200 and, you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together.”

While he technically wasn’t wrong, it’s safe to say that Jeopardy has made it up to Jennings by making him a permanent host alongside Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. The announcement was made last summer after nearly two years of searching for the perfect (and non-controversial) personality to fill Trebek’s shoes.

And who better than the beloved veteran contestant, who, after all this time, manages to go viral with a fuzzy clip from 2004?

Jeopardy airs on weeknights at 7/6c on ABC.

Comments / 24

Kathy Self
5d ago

A rake was used to describe a man back in the Victorian days. A man who liked to play the field, etc. This term hasn't been used since then. The judges were just too embarrassed to give it to him, because one of those writers reads historical romance and thought he/ she was being clever.

Reply(1)
3
R A Feller
5d ago

I would have gone with spade, but that was back in the days when you could call a spade a spade.

Reply
4
VasEm22
6d ago

he should have gotten it right lol. a rake really?

Reply(2)
9
Related
Decider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gets Very Awkward with Pat Sajak’s Deadpan Reply to Stumped Contestant

Pat Sajak‘s reaction on Wheel of Fortune still has fans talking days later. The longtime host, who often sticks to the script but can veer into viral territory every now and then, had a memorable moment on a recent episode of the game show when his deadpan reaction surprised and embarrassed a contestant. Poor Kate was thrown by Sajak’s response to her incorrect answer after she was stumped by a clue in a bonus round. Prompted with only the letter N, then A and a four-letter word beginning with LEA, Kate guessed a few answers like “Hoping a leap” and “Moving...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
Looper

The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show

Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About the Show Coming to an End

Mercy, don’t get Vanna Whtie of Wheel of Fortune to spend time thinking about how the show is coming to an end soon. She really doesn’t even like talking about it, either. White has been around since 1982, the same time that game show creator Merv Griffin also hired Pat Sajak to come on board. Just saying “Pat & Vanna” is something that rolls off people’s lips and mouths after all these years.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Decider.com

Decider.com

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy