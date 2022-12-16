Ken Jennings Addresses Viral “What Is a Hoe?” Answer From ‘Jeopardy’: “I Still Think I Was Shafted”

Nearly two decades after he appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy, current host Ken Jennings is addressing that one awkward answer he gave, which is now making the rounds on social media. The host revealed that to this day, he believes he got “shafted” when it was deemed incorrect — and even demanded that the show compensate him for the money he lost.

In a clip circulating on TikTok from the quiz show’s Oct. 8, 2004 episode, Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak, is given a clue about an “immoral pleasure seeker that has the same name as a long-handled garden instrument.”

The former software engineer from Salt Lake City explained on Jeopardy’s TikTok account that the correct answer was, “What is a rake?” However, he responded with, “What is a hoe?”

Meanwhile, late host Alex Trebek replied, “Whoa. They teach you that in school in Utah, huh?”

Speaking of the clip, Jennings said, “TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted.” And as for why the answer was deemed inaccurate, the host assumed, “We don’t want to characterize all hoes that way,” before adding, “Rakes, apparently, we’re OK with — with that aspersion on their character.”

He continued, “I still think I was shafted, quite frankly. I think I’m owed $200 and, you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together.”

While he technically wasn’t wrong, it’s safe to say that Jeopardy has made it up to Jennings by making him a permanent host alongside Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. The announcement was made last summer after nearly two years of searching for the perfect (and non-controversial) personality to fill Trebek’s shoes.

And who better than the beloved veteran contestant, who, after all this time, manages to go viral with a fuzzy clip from 2004?

Jeopardy airs on weeknights at 7/6c on ABC.