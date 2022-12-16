2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 5A Division II state championship preview

SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 5A DII state championship matchup between the South Oak Cliff Bears and the Port Neches-Groves Indians

With five wild weeks of postseason action in the books, the top teams in Texas high school football have reached the end of the road on their playoff journeys: the 2022 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After more than 700 teams throughout the state kicked off the Texas high school football playoffs in early November, only the Lone Star State's 24 best squads remain in contention for 12 UIL football state championships from Wednesday, Dec. 14th, to Saturday, Dec. 17th, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s an in-depth look at the two teams — the South Oak Cliff Bears and Port Neches-Groves Indians — set to collide in the UIL's 5A DII football state championship, how those squads stack up against each other and what to keep an eye on for both sides during the Class 5A Division II Texas high school football state title game:

CLASS 5A DIVISION II BRACKET

5A DII UIL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

South Oak Cliff Bears (12-3) vs. Port Neches-Groves Indians (13-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16th, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

SOUTH OAK CLIFF BEARS

12-3 overall, District 6-5A DII champion, Region II champion

How they got here:

State semifinals — W 14-6 vs. Argyle

Region II-5A DII championship — W 30-16 vs. Melissa

Regional semifinals — W 33-27 (OT) vs. Midlothian Heritage

Area round — W 42-37 vs. Lucas Lovejoy

Bi-district round — W 12-7 vs. Mansfield Summit

Combined opponents record (postseason opp. record) : 112-58 (49-16)

Most recent UIL Football State Championship appearance (total appearances) : 2021 (Second state championship appearance)

Total UIL Football State Championships won (most recent state title) : One state title (2021)

Coaching: Jason Todd (8th season as HC)

Offense: 33.3 points per game

Defense: 14.4 points allowed per game

Impact players: Sr. DE/OLB Billy Walton, Soph. LB Kelvion Riggins, Sr. RB/CB Jayvon Thomas, Sr. DB Manny Muhammad

What’s at stake: The Bears are seeking to become the first Dallas ISD school to ever win back-to-back UIL state titles after winning the 5A DII state title last year in South Oak Cliff's first state championship game appearance in school history.

Distance to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium: 24 miles

Photo by Jo Ann Nowak

PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS

13-2 overall, District 9-5A DII champion, Region III champion

How they got here:

State semifinals — W 42-14 vs. Liberty Hill

Region III-5A DII championship — W 29-21 vs. Fort Bend Marshall

Regional semifinals — W 38-28 vs. Brenham

Area round — W 24-19 vs. Austin LBJ

Bi-district round — W 38-17 vs. Montgomery

Combined opponents record (postseason opp. record) : 99-76 (45-20)

Most recent UIL Football State Championship appearance (total appearances) : 1999 (Seventh state championship appearance)

Total UIL Football State Championships won (most recent state title) : Three state titles (1975)

Coaching: Jeff Joseph (1st season as HC)

Offense: 34.8 points per game

Defense: 19.3 points allowed per game

Impact players: Sr. QB Cole Crippen, Sr. DB Dylan Lawless, Sr. OL Jansen Ware, Sr. WR/QB Shea Adams

What’s at stake: The Indians are seeking their first state title in 49 years under first-year head coach Jeff Joseph, son of longtime Katy Tigers head football coach Gary Joseph. PN-G hasn't made an appearance in a Texas high school football state championship game since 1999.

Distance to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium: 319 miles